US, NATO support terror organizations to implement new Middle East map

NATO countries, led by the U.S., backed terrorist organizations in and around Turkey in order to implement new maps. The U.S.-NATO alliance, which initiated the Middle East map change with the invasion of Iraq in 1991, supported terror groups such as the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) both directly and indirectly. Turkey’s so-called allies provided terror groups including Daesh, PKK and the Revolutionary People's Liberation Party/Front (DHKP-C) with arms and ammunition as well as logistic and militant support. A significant number of Western terrorists who fought under the guise of "volunteering" in Iraq and Syria consisted of those who fought with the NATO mission in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Daesh and PKK’s foreign fighters

There are still over 5,000 foreign fighters from the U.S. and Europe in the ranks of the PKK/PYD. The PKK even organized an “International Battalion” for the terrorists from NATO member states. Most of the terrorists registered in the PKK battalion in Kobani’s headquarters are members of NATO in Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya. The PKK/PYD is conducting ethnic cleansing with the pretext of fighting against Daesh.

PKK/PYD digs escape tunnel in panic of Turkey’s possible operation in Afrin The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist organization has begun its preparations against Turkey’s possible operation in Afrin, digging a giant tunnel running from Mount Barsa in northern Azaz to Afrin. Reports say that many senior terrorists were sent from Qandil to Afrin, where 8,000 terrorists are already located, and terrorists have started setting up traps in the city.The Afrin operation is of strategic importance for Turkey’s security and perpetuity. The operation is being delayed due to Iran’s ongoing demands in spite of Russia’s promises. PKK’s Syrian offshoot the Democratic Union Party (PYD) terrorists are incessantly preparing for Turkey’s possible operation in Afrin, which will be “saved” as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated.“We will also clear Manbij and deliver it to its rightful owners. We will save Afrin. We will eliminate all terror threats to Turkey in Iraq’s Qandil,” said the Turkish president in a speech on Saturday.A Turkmen authority from Afrin spoke exclusively to Yeni Şafak regarding the Qandil-backed preparations being made against Turkey.Turkey hosts Russian, Iranian FMs ahead of Sochi talksAlmost 8,000 PYD terrorists in AfrinAccording to the Turkmen source, the PKK terrorist organization has recently put great pressure on Turkmens living in Afrin. Turkmens are being interrogated for days, where the terrorist organization tries to obtain information about the Free Syrian Army (FSA) and its commanders. There are still around 7,000 - 8,000 PYD terrorists in Afrin, which is headed by so-called key figure of the YPG, Mustafa Çilo. PKK/PYD terrorists are carrying out preparations in Afrin as they have perceived that Turkey will launch an operation in the city sooner or later. The PYD has recently transported weapons provided by the United States to the checkpoint area where Turkish troops are deployed.Giant tunnel built by terrorists in BarsaThe PYD/YPG has a training camp in Mount Barsa located in northern Azaz. The terrorist organization started construction of a tunnel running from Mount Barsa to Afrin 2013 and was completed last year. The tunnel is wide enough for a car to pass through. Mount Barsa is known as the PKK/PYD’s Qandil in Syria, a hotbed for the terrorists. It is predicted that terrorists will turn the mountain into a terror camp, similar to Qandil, unless the area is cleared of their presence.PKK/PYD chemical weapons threaten 6 mln civilians in TurkeyPYD starts setting traps in AfrinPYD terrorists launched military training for all young men and women in Afrin, in panic of a Turkey-backed FSA fighters’ joint operation with Russia. Many senior terrorists were sent from Qandil to Afrin to manage terrorist attacks against Turkey’s Afrin operation. The PYD also started setting traps in the city, similar to the Daesh terrorist organization’s trapping in the Euphrates Shield Operation. An effective air supported operation is necessary in the region, reports say.Terrorists struggle for illegal stateThe PYD still controls the routes in the region, where hundreds of trucks pass every day, and receives $2,000 of payment per truck. The terrorist organization also established an unofficial state in Afrin, which has its so-called ministries, hospitals, customs offices and local authorities. The YPG held an illegitimate referendum for an “autonomous federation” on Sept. 22 and then municipal elections in Afrin.The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the European Union and the United States. The PKK has been conducting armed violence in the southeastern part of Turkey since 1984. More than 40,000 people, mostly civilians, have been killed in the three-decade long conflict.

Similarly to the PKK, a significant portion of Daesh is also comprised of Western terrorists. Between 2014 and 2016, over 15,000 foreigners from Germany, France, Britain and other European countries joined Daesh. The number of foreign fighters/intelligence workers in Daesh caused so much concern that last year, NATO's former Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen admitted that foreign fighters who joined Daesh were “best killed away from home” as “the best option for Europe.”

Started with M-16s in 1993

Terrorist organizations operating in the Middle East, especially the PKK, have been armed for 30 years by the U.S. and NATO countries. The U.S., which has given weapons to the PKK since 1993 in Iraq, first gave the terrorist group the M-16 infantry rifle. Sniper rifles, rocket launchers and mortar rounds followed the M-16. The nature of this support evolved into high-tech weapons with the declaration of the U.S.-PKK alliance throughout the Syrian civil war. After 2014, the PKK obtained anti-tank weapons like the AT-4 as well as armored vehicles, night vision binoculars and modern camouflage.

Support from the same source

Daesh also received similar support, and evidence of this is that 70 percent of weapons seized from Daesh are weapons of NATO origin. Following the alleged occupation of Kobani by Daesh, U.S. weapons that were sent to both the PKK and Daesh led to the suspicion that the U.S. and some European countries were supporting both organizations simultaneously. The presence of tons of weapons and ammunition belonging to NATO in Daesh armories in cities like Raqqa, Tel Afar and Deir ez-Zor was concrete proof of this. The U.S. and NATO occupied Syria's northern border under the pretext of fighting Daesh in order to implement a new Middle East map.

Many former soldiers

Western associations and foundations operating on the border under the guise of alleged aid activity in Syria and Iraq cause various security risks in the region. Many of these institutions specialize in issues such as border trafficking, logistical support to terrorist organizations, militant transfer, and arms and money transfers, and many of these organizations are run by former soldiers. These minor institutions under the leadership of Western retired generals fund the PKK/PYD. Most of the “suspicious” foundations based in the U.S., France, Germany, England, Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium and Italy were closed after accelerated inspections following the July 15 coup attempt in Turkey.

Among the organizations that manage billions of dollars and are allegedly closely linked to intelligence agencies are the Mercy Corps, Chemonics International, Catholic Relief Services, Danish Refuge Council, World Vision, International Rescue Committee, Norwegian Refugee Council, People In Need, Irish Aid, Goal Humanity, Integrity Global, Center for Civil Society and Democracy and the Eastern Mediterranean Institute.

Difficult to reach the truth

Major Andrea Clair and Major Anthony Eliss, who are senior executives in these so-called civil society organizations, are two names who served in NATO’s Afghanistan operations. Both of these figures are still active at Integrity Global. Retired Colonel Allen Kirk, who also served under NATO in Iraq and Argentina, is a senior executive at the Center for Civil Society and Democracy. According to the information provided to Yeni Şafak by sources who have undertaken subcontracting tasks, almost all of the former soldiers of the institution use pseudonyms. It is almost impossible to reach the real names of those who are using false identities.