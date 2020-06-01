Polisin el hareketi tepki çekti: Göstericilere 'Beyaz güç işareti' yaptı

ABD'de George Floyd'un acımasızca öldürülmesinin ardından başlayan gösteriler devam ediyor. Otuzdan fazla şehre yayılan protestolar şiddetli çatışmalara sahne oluyor.

Birçok eyalette protestolar devam ederken bir polisin yaptığı el hareketi tepkiye neden oldu. New York kentinin Manhattan bölgesinde bir polis göstericilere karşı "Beyaz güç işareti" olarak bilinen el hareketini yaptı.

watching a stream of the union square protests to see this police officer throw up what looks to be a white power sign. stay safe out there, these cops are monsters. pic.twitter.com/IZreewn0Q1 — kiki (@kikimurphy_) May 31, 2020

Okay" (OK) işaretinin beyazların üstünlüğüne inanan ırkçıların sembollerinden birisi.OK işareti ilk olarak 4chan isimli internet medyası tarafından beyaz ırkçılarla dalga geçmek amacıyla 2017'de kullanıldı.

İşaret Yeni Zelanda'da iki camiyi basıp 51 kişiyi katleden beyaz ırkın üstünlüğüne inanan Brenton Tarrant tarafından yargılandığı sırada mahkemede kullanılmıştı.