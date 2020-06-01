Koronavirüs Koronavirüs İstatistikleri
Dünya Polisin el hareketi tepki çekti Göstericilere Beyaz güç işareti yaptı
AMERİKA

Polisin el hareketi tepki çekti: Göstericilere 'Beyaz güç işareti' yaptı

Minneapolis kentinde George Floyd adlı bir siyah Amerikalının geçen hafta Pazartesi günü polis tarafından gözaltına alınması sonrası ölmesi ülke çapında protestolara neden oldu. Birçok eyalette protestolar devam ederken bir polisin yaptığı el hareketi tepkiye neden oldu. New York kentinin Manhattan bölgesinde bir polis göstericilere karşı "Beyaz güç işareti" olarak bilinen el hareketini yaptı.

Haber Merkezi
Polisin el hareketi tepkiye neden oldu.
ABD'de George Floyd'un acımasızca öldürülmesinin ardından başlayan gösteriler devam ediyor. Otuzdan fazla şehre yayılan protestolar şiddetli çatışmalara sahne oluyor.

Birçok eyalette protestolar devam ederken bir polisin yaptığı el hareketi tepkiye neden oldu. New York kentinin Manhattan bölgesinde bir polis göstericilere karşı "Beyaz güç işareti" olarak bilinen el hareketini yaptı.

Okay" (OK) işaretinin beyazların üstünlüğüne inanan ırkçıların sembollerinden birisi.OK işareti ilk olarak 4chan isimli internet medyası tarafından beyaz ırkçılarla dalga geçmek amacıyla 2017'de kullanıldı.

İşaret Yeni Zelanda'da iki camiyi basıp 51 kişiyi katleden beyaz ırkın üstünlüğüne inanan Brenton Tarrant tarafından yargılandığı sırada mahkemede kullanılmıştı.

