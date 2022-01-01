All eyes turn to Georgia again after US midterms
The midterm elections in the U.S. ended on November 8, but all the votes are yet to be counted. According to preliminary results, Republicans appear ahead in the House of Representatives. In the Senate, Democrats won 49 and Republicans 49. Of the remaining 2 states, Georgia, the elections are in the second round to be held on December 6th. In Nevada, where the Republican candidate is narrowly ahead, the count continues, but Democrats seem to have eked out a victory in the state. The calendar for the mail-in votes to be counted ends next Tuesday.
For Republicans to gain a majority in the Senate, they must win both seats in Nevada and Georgia. If Democrats get a majority, it depends on whether they take either of these two seats. In the case of a 50-50 split, the "majority" goes to the Democrats, according to the law. Democrats held a narrow majority in the House of Representatives. It seems that now the Republicans will have a narrow majority there.
A strong Republican "red wave" was expected to have a "tsunami effect" in the midterm elections. Even if the wave did happen, it was a rather soft one. Before the elections, Republicans were too optimistic and Democrats were too pessimistic. Republicans expected much more gains, Democrats expected much more losses. What the Democrats feared did not come to pass, and Republicans did not get what they hoped for.
Could the mainstream media have exaggerated a Republican tsunami to get undecided and unaffiliated voters to vote Democrat? The fact that a significant chunk of the Republican candidates, who fiercely defended Trump's "they stole the 2020 elections" rhetoric, lost the elections inevitably brings this question to mind. In a previous column, I referred to a strategy where Democratic donors helped them win the primaries by supporting Trumpist nominees in many states. This strategy, aimed at dissuading moderate Republicans from voting for Trumpists, seems to have worked.
Republican observers argue that Trump's pitching of names with insufficient political experience has cost Republicans in many states. Accordingly, the "red wave" did not come to pass, as experienced Republicans, who were seen as highly likely to win, lost the primary due to Trump's interference. Trump, on the other hand, argues that some of the candidates he supports lost because they were hesitant to defend the claim that the 2020 elections were stolen in their campaigns. Trump greets the victories of some candidates, particularly Ron DeSantis, who won the Florida Governorship, by saying, "They would never have won without my support."
The number of votes from Hispanic voters that went to Republicans increased further this time around, but not by the margin expected. In some Florida counties with a majority of Hispanic voters, most of the votes went to DeSantis. These counties were the Democrats' strongholds. DeSantis was elected Governor by about half a point in 2018. Despite having a strong opponent, DeSantis now winning by about 20 points was one of the more curious results of the midterms. Thus, DeSantis became the shining star of the Republican Party. However, his Florida victory could represent one of the biggest obstacles to Trump, who wants to run for President in 2024.
Trump revealed on November 15 that he would make a very important announcement. Republicans would score a major victory in the midterm elections. Arguing that the lion's share in this victory belonged to him, Trump would announce that he would throw his name in the hat on November 15, 2024. Now, many Republican politicians are arguing that Trump should postpone this announcement for a while because the Senate runoff in Georgia is critical.
If the Republican candidate wins the Senate race in Nevada, which as of now seems unlikely, the runoff in Georgia will become even more critical. Democratic candidates won both of the runoff elections held on January 5, 2021, in Georgia, known as the Republican stronghold. Whereas, Republicans have been elected as senators in the state since 2004. Republicans lost their Senate majority when Trump pitched those who pledged loyalty to him instead of the incumbent Senators, who were most likely to win. Now, in order to avoid a similar outcome, Trump is asked to remain silent until the Georgia runoff elections are over.
All eyes turn to Georgia again after US midterms
The midterm elections in the U.S. ended on November 8, but all the votes are yet to be counted. According to preliminary results, Republicans appear ahead in the House of Representatives. In the Senate, Democrats won 49 and Republicans 49. Of the remaining 2 states, Georgia, the elections are in the second round to be held on December 6th. In Nevada, where the Republican candidate is narrowly ahead, the count continues, but Democrats seem to have eked out a victory in the state. The calendar for
Abdullah Muradoğlu
All eyes turn to Georgia again after US midterms
Yusuf Kaplan
Islam once guided modern history, and it can once again lead the way in postmodern times
Levent Yılmaz
Will Kılıçdaroğlu find 'clean money' in the world's dirty money hub?
Levent Yılmaz
The grain corridor's role in alleviating global food shortages
Selçuk Türkyılmaz
The splendor of the Turkic region from the Adriatic to the Great Wall of China
Taha Kılınç
The end of the tunnel for Israel...