All eyes turn to Georgia again after US midterms

The number of votes from Hispanic voters that went to Republicans increased further this time around, but not by the margin expected. In some Florida counties with a majority of Hispanic voters, most of the votes went to DeSantis. These counties were the Democrats' strongholds. DeSantis was elected Governor by about half a point in 2018. Despite having a strong opponent, DeSantis now winning by about 20 points was one of the more curious results of the midterms. Thus, DeSantis became the shining star of the Republican Party. However, his Florida victory could represent one of the biggest obstacles to Trump, who wants to run for President in 2024.