The US-China rivalry in South Pacific just got more heated

Certain anti-China strategists, who are called "hard realists" in the U.S., argue that Washington must focus its resources on China, not Europe. According to these strategists, who find the Biden Administration's aid to Ukraine excessive, the interest of the U.S. in Europe is of secondary importance compared to that in Asia. Strategists point out that the biggest threat to U.S. interests comes from China and claim that focusing on Ukraine is a mere "distraction." While these discussions are taki