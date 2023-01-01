America's new foreign enemy....

New initiatives to strengthen the U.S.-Japan Alliance took place in Washington recently. The Biden Administration sees Japan as its "chief ally". A "special relationship" is being built with Japan, as well as between the U.S. and the UK, which is raising eyebrows in Beijing. According to strategists, the relations developed by the U.S. with India, Australia, and Japan are a reflection of the policy of "containing China", which has also been dubbed the "New Cold War."

Last week, Japan's Defense and Foreign Ministers met with their counterparts in Washington. Japanese Prime Minister Fumiyo Kishida also met with US President Biden at the White House. In the statements made after the talks, it was stated that the United States would support Japan's commitment to double its defense spending within 5 years. To summarize, the talks include the deepening of the “U.S.-Japan Alliance” on many topics such as defense, cyber security, economy, critical technologies, and climate change.

It is clear that the US-Japan Alliance is a message to China. It should be noted that Japan participates in the U.S. and European sanctions against Russia. The participation of the Prime Minister of Japan in the "NATO Leaders' Summit" held in Madrid in June 2022 was also very remarkable.

The U.S. sees China as an "existential threat". The "trade wars" that started with China during the Trump era were the first front of the "new Cold War". This war is a multi-faceted war that includes many topics from the economy to trade, from new generation weapons to energy, and from diplomacy to technology.

The talks between the U.S. and Japan made the "Anti-Chinese Party" in Washington happy. This made the "hot-heads", representing the hawkish wing of the "Anti-Chinese Party", even more happy. The hot-headed hawks want European Defense to be left to the Europeans, and for the U.S. to focus only on China. Seeing a war with China as "probable" in the near future, hawks argue that the Ukraine War not only eroded the capabilities of the United States, but also distracted it away from the Indo-Pacific.

With the end of the old Cold War in the early 1990s and the withdrawal of the "Soviet Union" from the scene, the search for a "new enemy" began in the U.S. America's hawkish foreign policy elite finally found this enemy, too. The 'new enemy' was technology giant Japan, whose economy was getting closer and closer to the US. In the 1970s and 1980s, there was talk of a "Japanese Miracle" as an alternative to the U.S./West and the Soviet Union in the world. The share of Japanese brand products, especially automotive, from the American market scared the hawks.

At a time when the neo-liberal economy was at its peak, Edward Luttwak, one of the influential hawkish strategists in the U.S., put forward the concept of "Geo-economy" in an article he wrote. The concept, of course, was met with backlash by mainstream globalist liberal and neo-liberal economists.

Luttwak further fueled the controversy with his 1994 book, "The Extinct American Dream: How to Stop the United States as a Third World Country and Win the Geo-Economic Struggle for Industrial Supremacy." Luttwak argued that with the end of the Cold War, the nations of the world would now compete "geo-economically". Accordingly, the power of countries would be measured not by their "geo-political" positions, but by their industrial productivity. Luttwak prophesied that the United States would become a third-world economy in the first three decades of the 21st century. The "emerging power" in this period was Japan.

In 1993, China's gross domestic product was not even 500 billion dollars. In the same period, the GDP of the U.S. was approaching $7 Trillion, while that of Japan was approximately $4.5 Trillion. Japan at the time narrowly avoided being a target by pursuing a policy of alleviating Washington's fears. Today, the U.S. ranks first in the world economy, China comes in second, and Japan ranks third. Japan's GDP in 2022 is roughly at the same level as in 1993.