NavigationSee Other Columns
yeniSafak

Abdullah Muradoğlu

Biden ruffles feathers of anti-China hawks with Mid-East comment

yeniSafak

Bülent Orakoğlu

What does the timing of PKK’s manipulative terror attack on civilians in Duhok reveal?

yeniSafak

Hasan Öztürk

Türkiye's ruling AK Party pulls all stops ahead of decisive 2023 elections

yeniSafak

Yusuf Kaplan

Iranian threat: Laying siege to Türkiye from the south!

yeniSafak

Nedret Ersanel

Did Türkiye, together with Russia and Iran, show the US the door?

yeniSafak

Selçuk Türkyılmaz

What changed in the Tehran summit?

/en/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/en/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/en/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/en/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/en/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/en/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/en/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/en/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/en/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/en/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/en/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2021 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.