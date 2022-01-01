Biden's 'Netanyahu test'...

When Joe Biden won the 2020 elections, one of the first to congratulate was Netanyahu. For Trump, who said "they stole the elections", Netanyahu's congratulations to Biden was tantamount to treason. During the Trump era, there were some problems between the Netanyahu administration and the Democrats. According to Democrats, Netanyahu's close relationship with Trump and the fact that he alienated Democrats from Israel negatively affects the traditional "Bipartisan support of Israel" in the US. The Israel Lobby in America was also divided along pro and anti-Netanyahu lines. This polarization was also evident in the U.S. midterm election campaigns, which will be held on Nov. 8.