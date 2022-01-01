Biden's 'Netanyahu test'...
Elections were held in Israel on Nov.1, and the door to power was once again opened for Benjamin Netanyahu. With this election, Netanyahu has become more powerful than in his previous term. With the Netanyahu-led Likud Party, the far-Right bloc won 64 seats in the 120-member Israeli Knesset. Thus, Netanyahu has surpassed the number of seats necessary to form a government.
Interesting developments took place in the Israeli elections. One of Israel's oldest parties, the Labour Party, failed to pass the threshold. The Centre-Left party Meretz, which has been in the Israeli Assembly for 30 years, was also excluded. The Religious Zionism Party alliance, which includes İtamar Ben-Gvir, who is considered among the political heirs of the deceased Rabbi Meir Kahane, labeled as a terrorist by several countries, especially the U.S. and the EU, became the third party with 14 seats. One of Netanyahu's other allies, the extremist party Shas won 11 seats, while the United Torah Party gained 7 deputies.
The new government that Netanyahu will form will be Israel's far-right government. Opposing the two-state solution, these parties advocate the annexation of the occupied West Bank and the expansion of illegal settlements. Even in Israel, the elements that entered the elections under the umbrella of the Religious Zionism Party are labeled as "extremists". As a matter of fact, the liberal newspaper Haaretz announced the election results with the headline "Kahanism Won".
When Netanyahu becomes Prime Minister, he will be able to escape corruption cases once again. But Netanyahu will be vulnerable to pressure from coalition parties that are even more far-right than he is. If Kahane's Itimar Ben-Gvir, who appeared at the rallies where the slogans of "death to the Arabs" were chanted, was appointed as an effective ministry, it is expected that a new stance from Washington, which advocates for the so-called "two-state solution", will follow.
Of course, it is obvious that the U.S. under Biden, who presents himself as a "gentile Zionist", will not be an obstacle to Israel's annexationist policies. As it always does, the United States will turn its gaze in the face of Israel's policies that violate international law.
Netanyahu's most loyal friend in America was U.S. President Donald Trump at the time. Netanyahu, whose relationship with Washington was damaged under Barack Obama, was relieved by the election of Trump as President in 2016. Trump signed decisions that strengthened Netanyahu. So much so that Trump was declared “the most pro-Israel leader of all American Presidents ever”. Trump, too, often brought the title into the eyes of American Jews who did not support him. The overwhelming majority of American Jews vote Democrats. Trump says that Evangelical Christian Zionists have more ownership of Israel than American Jews.
When Joe Biden won the 2020 elections, one of the first to congratulate was Netanyahu. For Trump, who said "they stole the elections", Netanyahu's congratulations to Biden was tantamount to treason. During the Trump era, there were some problems between the Netanyahu administration and the Democrats. According to Democrats, Netanyahu's close relationship with Trump and the fact that he alienated Democrats from Israel negatively affects the traditional "Bipartisan support of Israel" in the US. The Israel Lobby in America was also divided along pro and anti-Netanyahu lines. This polarization was also evident in the U.S. midterm election campaigns, which will be held on Nov. 8.
The American-Israeli Public Relations Committee (AIPAC), which has always been equidistant from both parties, was accused of supporting "Trumpist Republicans" in the primary elections where mid-term candidates were determined. The support of AIPAC to those who defended Trump's "they stole the 2020 elections" rhetoric led to a violent reaction from Liberal Jews who voted for the Democrats.
On the other hand, it was remarkable that Liz Cheney, one of Israel's most staunch supporters, could not get approval from the AIPAC due to her anti-Trump initiatives. Known for his closeness to neocon circles, Cheney accused the AIPAC of playing a dangerous game of politics. Richard Haass, Chairman of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), accused the AIPAC of moral bankruptcy. Laura Birnbaum, political director of the liberal Jewish organization J-Street, said the AIPAC undermines the real interests and values of millions of American Jews and pro-Israel Americans. According to liberal Jews, the AIPAC puts Israel before American democracy.
