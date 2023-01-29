Is the Republican Party distancing itself from Trump?

In the 2022 U.S. elections, Republicans expected a "red wave", but the results did not turn out as they had hoped. Democrats retained a stronger majority in the Senate than in the previous term, while Republicans took a narrow lead in the House of Representatives. Republicans blamed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), the Republican Party's highest federal body, Ronna Mcdaniel, for the election failure. According to the Centrist Republicans, candidates supported by Trump lost the Senate. Thus, Trumpists and Centrists traded accusations and pointed fingers at each other over the loss.

Due to the divisions among the Republican lawmakers, Kevin McCarthy was narrowly elected Speaker of the House after 15 repeated ballots. In the Senate, Mitch McConnell was able to become the Minority Leader by getting even fewer votes compared to the previous term. The Republicans entered the Republican National Committee Chairman elections held on Friday with deep divisions. RNC President Ronna McDaniel, the niece of Mitt Romney, one of Trump's fiercest opponents in the Senate, is known for her closeness to Trump, unlike her uncle.

The Republicans' favorite candidate, who wanted McDaniel gone and the RNC leadership aligned with the changing party base, was Harmeet Dhillon, one of the party's leaders in California. The other candidate running against Mcdaniel was Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow. Lindell shot to even bigger fame for his rambunctious pro-Trump conspiracy theories. Lindell, who made statements questioning the victory of Ron Desantis, who won the Florida Governor's election by a large margin in 2022, drew outrage from Republicans. It is estimated that Lindell's statements are aimed at getting De Santis out of Trump's way for the 2024 elections.

All three candidates running for President of the RNC are known as Trumpists. So the RNC election was more of a race between Trumpist candidates. It is stated that Trump wanted McDaniel, but instead of publicly announcing his preference, he remained silent. But Trump's advisers are said to be lobbying for Mcdaniel. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is likely to run for the U.S. Presidency in the 2024 elections, said that the RNC was in need of new blood, and also praised Dhillon. However, Desantis also prudently avoided giving open support to Dhillon's candidacy.

Ronna McDaniel was re-elected as chair of the RNC in a secret ballot held on Friday. Mcdaniel got 111 votes out of 167 members of the Republican National Committee and Dhillon got 51 votes, while Lindell won just 4 votes. McDaniel, who has been President of the RNC since 2017, is entering her fourth term with the last election.

Ronna McDaniel was saying that the RNC" would remain neutral in the primary elections, which would determine which name would be the U.S. Presidential candidate from the Republican Party in the 2024 election. Support for Trump's candidacy for President in 2024 still remains high among Republican voters, even if his percentage has decreased. Florida Governor DeSantis follows Trump, who ranks first in many polls. In some polls, DeSantis is ahead. Despite Trump's announcement of his candidacy for President, DeSantis did not make a statement about his candidacy. Other names said to be in the running for the presidential nomination include former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Nikki Haley, who was also the U.S. Representative to the UN under Trump.