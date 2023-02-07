It's more than just about a 'balloon'!

The Chinese Balloon, which flew over American airspace for a while, was hit by a missile and exploded while it was over the Atlantic Ocean. Despite Beijing's refusal, the U.S. insists that the balloon was for intelligence and surveillance purposes. This issue will of course be discussed for a long time, as the dominant political elites of the U.S. regard China as a strategic foe

Mike Gallagher, Chairman of the newly established "U.S.-China Competition Special Committee" in the "House of Representatives", said in reference to the Chinese Balloon: "There is a threat here at home. "This is a threat to American sovereignty," he said. Mitt Romney, a Republican senator, said that "Americans have millions of Chinese TikTok bubbles on their phones, let's turn them off." A "TikTok ban" was imposed on official phones used by public officials in the U.S. Anti-Chinese hawks are pushing for TikTok to be banned completely in the country.

Meanwhile, the eyes of the U.S. are always on China. U.S. spies monitor China with all kinds of devices in "Asia-Pacific". The U.S. is not only watching China but almost the entire world. According to documents released in 2021, the "U.S. National Security Agency (NSA)" tapped the phones of many leaders in Europe, including former German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Likewise, in the "Wikileaks Documents" published in 2015, it was revealed that the "NSA" listened to previous German Chancellors as well as Merkel. What does America do to its European allies?

One of the fronts of the "New Cold War" is "communication technology". The U.S. is piling pressure on the "5G" communication infrastructure developed by China not to be used in "friendly" countries. During the Trump era, Huawei products were banned on the grounds of U.S. national security. The bans cover a few more Chinese companies. The Biden Administration continues the sanctions policy initiated by Trump. This was one of the reasons for the establishment of the "U.S.-China Competition Special Committee" in the U.S. House.

The U.S. is also trying to expand its military presence in the Asia-Pacific in order to encircle China. In this context, the struggle to seize more ground in the Pacific is gaining momentum. Because of geopolitical rivalry, islands in the Pacific are becoming more and more prominent. There are dozens of island states in the Pacific. The U.S. and China are competing to control this chain of islands. The island countries are under the double pressure of the rivalry between the two powers. So much so, that Marshall Islands Senator Peterson Jibas said, "We're stuck between two great powers, like a girl fighting for two men."

The Solomon Islands Administration cut diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 2019 and approached Beijing. China's security agreement with China's Solomon administration last year angered the United States. The United States closed its Embassy in Solomon in 1993. After 30 years, the U.S. opened the Solomon Embassy on February 1 due to the developments I mentioned above.

The U.S. has been making attempts in the Philippines for a while. The Philippines and China are at odds in the South China Sea. During the Rodrigo Duterte era, the United States and the Philippines were at odds. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr won the presidency in the elections of May 2022. Bongbong, the son of Ferdinand Marcos, who was overthrown by a popular uprising in 1986, opened a new page with the U.S. Accordingly, the Pentagon will gain access to four military bases in the Philippines. Bases said to be located in Taiwan and around Palawan Island near the South China Sea will provide the United States with a strategic location to launch operations in the event of a conflict in Taiwan or the South China Sea. The Pentagon, which established a new base on the "Island of Guam" belonging to the U.S., also agreed with the Palau Island Administration for a new radar installation. It continues its initiatives in the US Marshall Islands and the Federated States of Micronesia, which have a "Carrot-Stick" policy.