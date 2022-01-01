Money talks: Infleunce of cash on US midterms
The fate of the Senate has finally become clear with the completion of the vote count in the U.S. state of Nevada, where Latino voters are concentrated. In Nevada, the Latino Democratic candidate, Catherine Cortez Masto, won the race. So the Latinos handed Democrats control of the Senate. Democrats got 50 seats in the U.S. Senate, while Republicans got 49.
In the State of Georgia, a runoff will be held on December 6, as candidates fail to exceed 50 percent. Even if the Republican candidate wins, the Democrats will control the majority in the Senate. In cases where the voting results in the Senate are 50 to 50, US Vice President Kamala Harris casts the tie-breaking vote. According to the legislation, the Vice President also wears the "Senate President" hat and can change the course of critical votes.
When Democrats held the White House in the U.S., in the midterm elections, the Republicans generally gained the power to control the House of Representatives and the Senate. And when the Republicans controlled the White House, the Democrats won both Houses. Thus, a "checks and balances" system was operating between the White House and the partisan American Congress. It was a system that strengthened the customary "bipartisan cooperation" of the American administration. Due to the deepening political, cultural and ideological polarization, the system began to deteriorate. The weakening of the Centrist wings of the two parties is a major factor in this.
Even if they get a majority in the Senate, Democrats need the support of Republicans. Two-thirds of the Senate is required to pass important bills. In such cases, the two parties have to compromise. In a polarized political climate, it is not easy for the two parties to reconcile, and many bills either stay in the middle or are rearranged. Of course, the changes made in the bills can cause problems for the ruling party.
There are also Democrats who sided with Republicans in some votes in the Senate. The fact that one or two Senators are in conflict with their own group strengthens the Republicans' hand. As has often been witnessed in the previous period, the two Democrat senators accused of being "Republicans Within" presented serious challenges to the Biden Administration and the Democratic Leadership in the Senate. That's why it's so important that Democrats have more than 50 seats in the Senate. So, the runoff election in Georgia on December 6 will be a hot one.
In the previous term, the Left wing of the Democrats made attempts to vote all bills in the Senate with a simple majority. The Centrist wing of the Party, on the other hand, repulsed these attempts on the grounds that they would disrupt the "Two-Party reconciliation" practices, which are the components of the "established order". Centrists also pointed out that if Republicans gain control of the Senate, they will abuse the "simple majority" system. Yet, the "qualified majority" allows Centrist wings to control their own fringes.
Meanwhile, much more money was spent in the 8 November elections than in the previous by-elections. The role of “Big Money” in elections has been discussed for a long time, on the grounds that it empties democracy. Transferring money of unknown origin to the campaigns indirectly is another matter. In particular, the fringe Left wing of the Democrats wants donations to be limited in order to undermine the influence of private interests over political decision-making.
According to OpenSecrets, which monitors the impact of money on elections and public policy in the United States, the amount spent for the midterm elections is approximately $ 17 billion. The sources that this money comes from big arms companies, crypto money, energy, finance, and technology sectors. Again, according to OpenSecrets analysis, 96 percent of Trustee elections were won by top-spending candidates.
The amount of donations made by billionaires alone, especially George Soros, Peter Thiel, Paul Singer, Kenneth Griffin, Richard Uihlein, Steve Wynn, and Sam Bankman-Fried, is $ 1.2 billion. In America, the political value of candidates is measured by the amount of donations they collect. Candidates who raise less money are often eliminated or lost in primary elections. American journalist Greg Palast titled his book published in 2002 "The Best Democracy Money Can Buy". 20 years have passed, but the situation has not changed.
