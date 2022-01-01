Money talks: Infleunce of cash on US midterms

There are also Democrats who sided with Republicans in some votes in the Senate. The fact that one or two Senators are in conflict with their own group strengthens the Republicans' hand. As has often been witnessed in the previous period, the two Democrat senators accused of being "Republicans Within" presented serious challenges to the Biden Administration and the Democratic Leadership in the Senate. That's why it's so important that Democrats have more than 50 seats in the Senate. So, the runoff election in Georgia on December 6 will be a hot one.