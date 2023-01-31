Snake pit: Inside the fight to clinch GOP nomination

There are 20 months left until the U.S. Presidential electionx, which will be held on November 5, 2024. The first to announce their candidacy was the previous U.S. President Donald Trump. John Bolton and Nikki Haley were among those that they are considering running from the Republican Party, apart from Trump. Bolton and Haley are easy targets for Trump. It does not seem possible for former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who hinted at their candidacy, to defeat Trump in the primary elections.

Trump's real rival is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis if he runs. Trump wasn't happy that DeSantis won the Governor's office by 20 points over his Democratic opponent. On the contrary, he downplayed DeSantis' success at every opportunity. However, according to a very important section of Republicans, 44-year-old DeSantis is the only person to win the 2024 election. That's why Trump can't even hide his discomfort with the interest in DeSantis' rising political career.

Trump, who likes to be given humiliating nicknames, also referred to DeSantis as "Ron DeSanctimonious", which means "false ascetic". DeSantis' intense interest and support from the "Trumpist" party base makes Trump very angry and uneasy. Trump attacked DeSantis again in his first event over the weekend, while DeSantis, who is quiet and deep, has not announced that he will be a candidate and does not respond to Trump's attacks.

Many names who served at the highest levels in the Trump era drew attention to their own roles with the books they wrote. Those names were then-US Vice President Mike Pence, UN Representative Nikki Haley, National Security Advisors John Bolton and H. R. McMaster, and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper. McMaster, Bolton, and Esper were sacked by Trump. Of course, “Trump criticism” comes to the fore in the books of these names.

The last person to join the book rush was Mike Pompeo, who Trump made first the "Chief of the CIA" and then the Secretary of State. Pompeo was the only one of Trump's top cabinet members to complete his term without being fired. A neocon hawkish hawk and a bigoted "Evangelical Christian-Zionist", Pompeo has shown the flexibility to remain loyal despite contradicting Trump on many topics. That's why many writers describe Pompeo as a glorious sycophant who, in any case, redeems himself by kissing Trump's ring.

Like Pence and Haley, Pompeo's book "Never Give An Inch: Fighting for the America I Love" is a pre-rollout and media spotlight tool for the Presidential candidacy. The accusations that Pompeo made against Haley and Bolton, who announced that they would run for President in the 2024 elections, were remarkable. Pompeo accuses Haley of not being "more of an Israeli" and argues that Bolton should go to jail for revealing classified information in his book. Contrary to Pompeo's claims, when Haley was a UN Representative, she worked almost like an Israeli ambassador. That's why the "Israel Lobby" surrounds Haley as "firmly pro-Israel".

Pompeo also accuses Haley of scheming at the White House with Trump's daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner in order to eliminate Mike Pence and become Vice President. According to Haley, who denies the allegations in question, Pompeo clings to lies and gossip to increase the sales of his book. On the other hand, Pompeo continues to praise Trump, while Mike Pence also slurs. I think Pompeo thinks that if Trump withdraws from the candidacy or is legally blocked, he will have his support.

Disdainful of diplomacy, as Trump does, Pompeo says his stance when he was Secretary of State was the "Secretary of Defense stance." Arguing that he is the most pro-Israeli Minister in the Trump Administration, Pompeo boldly underlines that the relationship with Israel is above all other relations between the US, including that with the UK. Pompeo goes further, arguing that Israel is crucial to the security and well-being of every American.