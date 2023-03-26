The American Establishment doesn't know what to do with Trump!

The American establishment is unsure of what to do with both the Democrats' and Republicans' centrist wings when it comes to dealing with Trump. All of them want Trump to step aside. It is common practice for a presidential candidate in the United States who cannot be reelected for a second term to retire from active politics. However, Trump has not only refused to acknowledge his loss in the 2020 election but also announced himself as a candidate for the presidency in 2024.

Many names from the Republican Party are aspiring for the presidential candidacy, and these individuals hope that Trump will withdraw on his own or be disqualified through legal means. Currently, there are several investigations against Trump, and on March 18, he claimed on his social media platform, "Truth Social," that he could be arrested last Tuesday. He also called for his followers to protest. Trump also emphasized that the prosecution office in question was financed by the liberal billionaire George Soros.

The case pursued by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office was related to Trump's personal life, and it was not a new allegation. However, on Tuesday, neither the indictment nor the arrest came. Trump's social media move might have prevented his arrest. According to Trump supporters, all investigations conducted against him are part of a "deep state" conspiracy aimed at preventing his presidency.

In fact, Trump's arrest does not prevent him from becoming a presidential candidate. Eugene Debs, a famous union leader, was arrested in 1918 and sentenced to ten years in prison for criticizing the United States' entry into World War I. While in jail, he ran for president as a Socialist Party candidate in the 1920 elections and received approximately one million votes. Republican President Warren G. Harding, who was elected President in 1921, reduced Debs' sentence and released him.

On the other hand, scandals related to Trump's personal life do not affect conservative Republicans much. On the contrary, some polls show that support for Trump has increased. Interestingly, investigations seem to strengthen Trump even more. Regardless of the outcome, Trump has repeatedly stated that he will not withdraw from the 2024 presidential race. Potential candidates for the presidency are forced to criticize the investigations. Trump supporters are pushing those who remain silent or criticize investigations with half-hearted statements to make stronger statements.

Trump's fate is of close interest not only to "American globalists" but also to "European globalists." Both the increasing political polarization in America and the possibility of Trump being elected President in 2024 negatively affect their engagement with the United States. Trump's decisions that weakened America's global hegemony during his presidency still have an impact.

Donald Trump and his supporters are framing the upcoming 2024 election as a critical battle between "globalists" and "America First nationalists." Despite doubts about the sincerity of his promises and statements, Trump's followers are unwavering in their belief in him. Americans are disillusioned with the country's perceived decline and no longer see it as the "shining city on the hill." Trump's campaign promises to "make America great again" by navigating against the current with his signature slogan.





In a video released earlier this month, Trump made incendiary remarks, describing the conflict in Ukraine as a "proxy war" that could lead to a "nuclear holocaust." He claimed he could stop the Russia-Ukraine war within 24 hours and save America from the "globalists" and "deep state" that are dragging the country into "endless wars." If elected, Trump promised to fundamentally reassess NATO's purpose and mission.





Trump is calling for the dissolution of the "globalist Neo-Con regime," which he claims has brought the U.S. closer to World War III than ever before under the Biden administration. He advocates for the restructuring of the state under the banner of "America First," and urges the dismantling of the "Deep State," referring to the foreign policy, defense, and intelligence bureaucracies and everything else he sees as corrupt.



