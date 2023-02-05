The Chinese balloon saga...

Recently, an object approached the American skies. It was later found out that this foreign object was a "Chinese Balloon". According to the Americans, this spy balloon is for surveillance and intelligence purposes, capable of navigating at high altitudes. There are also allegations that the three bus-sized balloons were intended to monitor facilities in Montana that house nuclear weapons. According to Beijing, the balloon, which functions in relation to climate movements, deviated from its course with the effect of the winds and was thrown toward the American skies. Whichever explanation you accept, it is an interesting development that the Chinese Balloon sails over the American skies. The Chinese Balloon was also a good material for the hawks of the Anti-China Party in the U.S. "We don't know anything about that balloon," said James Comer, the Republican Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, citing the possibility that the balloon might even contain "biological weapons." US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's trip to Beijing, which will start today and last for 2 days, was also canceled due to the "balloon debate". However, it was the first time that a minister from the Biden Administration would meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Analysts refer to espionage techniques during the Cold War era in the China Balloon discussions. Incidentally, let us remind you that the "U-2 Spy Plane" used by the CIA was shot down in the Soviet Union airspace in May 1960. According to Washington, the aircraft in question was a weather plane that studied precipitation events. Under the influence of the winds, the plane deviated from its course and entered Soviet airspace by mistake. However, Moscow refuted the U.S. claims. It was also understood that the plane had covered a distance of more than 2,000 kilometers in Soviet airspace.

U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower later admitted that the plane was used for espionage purposes. On May 16, 1960, U.S. President Eisenhower and Soviet Union Leader Nikita Khrushchev were to meet in Paris. The U-2 Spy Plane incident, one of the first serious crises of the Cold War, led to the failure of the "Paris Summit". The similarity of the Chinese balloon and U-2 Spy Plane debates is striking, of course. Both incidents further escalated tensions between the parties.

The "Great Power rivalry" between the US and China is now labeled the "New Cold War". Speaking at an event at Georgetown University last Thursday, CIA Director William Burns stressed that China is the biggest geopolitical challenge facing the United States. Burns stated that the competition with China is not only military and ideological but also economic, and technological, from cyberspace to outer space. Burns said that rivalry with China would overshadow even the old rivalry with the Soviets. Burns, who did not mention the China Balloon incident, did not give clear answers to the allegations that China will invade Taiwan in a few years. However, Burns said, "Our assessment at the CIA is that President Xi's ambitions for Taiwan should not be taken lightly."

The flashpoint of the new Cold War between the U.S. and China is "Taiwan". Last month, General Mike Minihan, in charge of Air Logistics at the U.S. Air Force, wrote in an in-house note, "I hope I'm wrong. Something tells me we will fight in 2025,” he said. According to the notes leaked to the US media, General Minihan wanted his soldiers to begin combat training, including marksmanship, on the grounds that China would invade Taiwan in 2025.

According to General Minihan's notes, the Presidential elections in Taiwan in 2024 will give reason to Chinese President Xi Jinping. The US Presidential election in 2024 will present Xi with a distracted U.S. Minihan previously served at the highest levels in the US Indo-Pacific Command. On the other hand, last October, US Navy Commander Admiral Michael Gilday also said that the Pentagon should be ready for military action against Taiwan at any time.