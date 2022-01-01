The fate of the US midterms rests with Latino voters...
In the midterm elections to be held in the U.S. today, the entire House of Representatives and one-third of the Senate will be up for grabs. In many states, elections for the state legislature will be held in addition to the governorship elections. These elections are taking place in an extremely polarized political climate.
Currently, the Democrats control the White House, the House of Representatives, and the Senate. However, Democratic majorities in both Houses are razor-thin. Polls indicate that Republicans will gain a majority in the House of Representatives and will surpass the Democrats in the Senate. Since the midterm elections will affect the fate of the Presidential elections in 2024, there is fierce competition between the parties.
The most-prized voters of the midterms are Latinos, also called Hispanics. Of course, Black and Asian Americans will also play an important role, but not as much as Latinos. According to many authors, Latinos are the sleeping giant with the potential to influence the future of American politics. Donald Trump, the presidential candidate in the 2020 elections, received an unexpectedly large number of votes from all these constituents. Observers point out that in these elections, Republicans can increase their share of the vote even further.
The overwhelming majority of Americans of color vote Democrat. Recently, however, critical changes have been taking place in favor of the Republicans in this picture. Democratic Party election strategists have been warning about this change for a while. Because even small shifts to Republicans can have very serious consequences for Democrats. In states where the Democrats narrowly won, these shifts are even more significant.
Again, political observers see a serious lack of motivation in "Black Americans" regarding these elections. “Latins” and “Asian-Americans” are more motivated. About 70 percent of the Latino votes went to the "Democrats" and 30 percent to the "Republicans". As I mentioned above, Democrats started to lose ground in the Latino votes in the 2020 elections.
About 62.5 million Latinos live in the United States. About 60 percent of them are of Mexican origin. Latinos, the country's largest immigrant group, make up roughly 19 percent of the U.S. population. 35 million Latino voters are expected to vote in the midterm elections.
A significant group of undecided voters is comprised of Latinos. Republicans and Democrats alike are working hard to win over the undecideds. According to polls, a significant part of Latino voters thinks that Republicans are starting to take them seriously. Republicans work harder to win the votes of Latinos than about one-third of Latin Democrats. It is also noted that Republican Latinos are more motivated to vote than their Democratic brethren. Despite Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric, which occasionally bordered on White supremacy, this trend among Latino voters has left political sociologists scratching their heads.
Latinos, who represent close to 20 percent of the population, think that they do not receive attention in the mainstream media and that even the Democrats do not care about them. Although their population is very small compared to Latinos, other smaller groups are much more influential in the media and American politics due to their financial prowess. Latinos want this phenomenon to change and expect to get a bigger share of the pie. Latinos seek greater representation in Congress, the Cabinet, the Supreme Judiciary, and other top federal posts.
Ranking second after Asian-Americans in the US population growth rate, Latinos demand to increase the share of their votes and to be awarded value proportionately. That's why the increases in Latino votes for Trump and Republicans in the 2020 elections are seen as a message to Democrats. Political observers, on the other hand, point out that the Democrats do not realize the seriousness of this message and do not learn enough from their mistakes. In these elections, the dose of the message may increase. Although the Latino vote is still a serious advantage for the Democrats, it is not a "walk in the park" for Democrats anymore. As many writers have pointed out, “the giant is awakening”.
The fate of the US midterms rests with Latino voters...
In the midterm elections to be held in the U.S. today, the entire House of Representatives and one-third of the Senate will be up for grabs. In many states, elections for the state legislature will be held in addition to the governorship elections. These elections are taking place in an extremely polarized political climate.Currently, the Democrats control the White House, the House of Representatives, and the Senate. However, Democratic majorities in both Houses are razor-thin. Polls indicate t
Abdullah Muradoğlu
The fate of the US midterms rests with Latino voters...
Süleyman Seyfi Öğün
The dawn of a new world....
Yusuf Kaplan
A country in search of its patron...
Selçuk Türkyılmaz
Why was Türkiye able to broker a solution to the grain crisis?
Abdullah Muradoğlu
Biden's 'Netanyahu test'...
Yusuf Kaplan
Why and how has the world turned into a living hell?