The fate of the US midterms rests with Latino voters...

Ranking second after Asian-Americans in the US population growth rate, Latinos demand to increase the share of their votes and to be awarded value proportionately. That's why the increases in Latino votes for Trump and Republicans in the 2020 elections are seen as a message to Democrats. Political observers, on the other hand, point out that the Democrats do not realize the seriousness of this message and do not learn enough from their mistakes. In these elections, the dose of the message may increase. Although the Latino vote is still a serious advantage for the Democrats, it is not a "walk in the park" for Democrats anymore. As many writers have pointed out, “the giant is awakening”.