The strabismus of power

During an election campaign in California, US President Biden also targeted Pakistan and said, “Pakistan is one of the most dangerous countries in the world. They have incompatible nuclear weapons,” he said. As if Pakistan is the only country with incompatible nuclear weapons. As if the compatible is less dangerous. We don't know why Biden is speaking out of nowhere, but we can guess. Pakistan's close relations with China, as well as the US's refusal to allow bases may be among the reasons. On the other hand, the fact that Pakistanis are uncomfortable with the relationship the U.S. has developed with "nuclear India" is not considered important for Washington.