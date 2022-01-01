The strabismus of power
America's problem is that it sees the world the way it presupposes. Not seeing the world "as it is" can lead to behavioral disorders, and it can also lead to unexpected things. Undoubtedly, it is much more dangerous for the so-called great powers to see the world as they imagine. We know from the wars in history that the poisonous combination of arrogance, power, and delusion has led societies to destruction.
There is a saying, "Use other people's eyes to see yourself". America doesn't do that either. Those who do not see the world as America are declared as America's enemies. America is destroying, but cannot, cannot establish order. So-called 'nation-building' projects in Afghanistan and Iraq turned out to be rubbish. These are historical realities that have destroyed millions of people. America is like the "Titanic" ship that seems impossible to sink. While the passengers pile on the boats to save their lives, the ship's orchestra plays chamber music as if everything is alright.
The US accuses OPEC, which has decided to cut oil production, and Saudi Arabia, of "hostile action". In 2019, Joe Biden declared that he would "pariah" Saudi Arabia if he was elected President. The U.S. considers itself the right to make a “pariah”. However, Saudi Arabia was considered the closest ally of the U.S. after Israel in the Middle East. OPEC's decision to cut 2 million barrels a day is actually not an irreparable rate. It cannot be said that this is the U.S.'s problem. The problem is that Riyadh does not listen to the U.S.
During an election campaign in California, US President Biden also targeted Pakistan and said, “Pakistan is one of the most dangerous countries in the world. They have incompatible nuclear weapons,” he said. As if Pakistan is the only country with incompatible nuclear weapons. As if the compatible is less dangerous. We don't know why Biden is speaking out of nowhere, but we can guess. Pakistan's close relations with China, as well as the US's refusal to allow bases may be among the reasons. On the other hand, the fact that Pakistanis are uncomfortable with the relationship the U.S. has developed with "nuclear India" is not considered important for Washington.
Pakistan is being shown a stick under a cloak. A report citing US State Department sources states that the Washington Administration has confidence in Pakistan's determination to protect its nuclear assets. Which one is telling the truth? President Biden or the State Department?
Another statement from the White House was about the Palestinian Authority. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, during a meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the international summit in Kazakhstan, said that the Palestinians do not trust the United States, and that the United States cannot mediate between Israel and Palestine on its own. The Biden Administration was deeply disappointed by Abbas' words. According to the information reflected in the media, the Americans were very angry and clearly conveyed this situation to the Palestinian Authority. How can Palestinians trust the US, which looks at everything that is happening in the Middle East through the lens of Israel?
In his speech in Israel in July, Biden said, “I am a Zionist. As I said in the past, I say it again: You don't have to be a Jew to be a Zionist. "No President has done more for Israel than me," former US President Donald Trump said on his "Truth Social" account on Sunday. Saying "I can easily become Prime Minister in Israel," Trump wants American Jews to be grateful to him for what he has done for Israel.
The U.S. lifted the arms embargo on Southern Cyprus. It almost encourages Athens to arm the islands under Türkiye's nose. For years, it has been raining weapons on the "corridor of terror and discord" in Syria, which closely concerns the national security interests of our country. Why is America doing all this? What do they have to do with the so-called national interests of the United States?
The United States does not respect the vital national interests of countries it sees as 'allies'. He considers himself entitled to resort to brute force for his own fictitious national interests. The U.S. ignores the rules of the "international order" that it claims to defend, considers itself exempt from the rules, and violates these rules in the first place. Trust is a central concept in international relations as well as between individuals. On the other hand, neither trust nor prestige is gained by brute force.
