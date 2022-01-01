NavigationSee Other Columns
Abdullah Muradoğlu

The US-China rivalry in South Pacific just got more heated

Süleyman Seyfi Öğün

The Russia-Ukraine war and the brain death of the EU

Selçuk Türkyılmaz

The never-ending struggle: How to best understand Türkiye

Abdullah Muradoğlu

How Kissinger’s Ukraine views riled up both Liberal and Neocon hawks

Yasin Aktay

Remembering Morsi on the third anniversary of his death

Levent Yılmaz

What the latest Fed rate hike means for Türkiye's economy

Abdullah Muradoğlu

Jun 20, 2022 Monday

How Kissinger’s Ukraine views riled up both Liberal and Neocon hawks

The war between Russia and Ukraine has been raging for almost four months. Uncertainty about when and under what conditions the conflict will end still prevails. Despite the aid and arms support from the West, the Ukrainian army is hemorrhaging, and Russia is increasing its territorial gains in the east and south of Ukraine. It is known that the U.S. and U.K. are in favor of prolonging the war in Ukraine. Currently, there is no serious shift in the Biden Administration's stance on the raging war

