Trump looms large over America's upcoming midterm elections...

The midterm elections are seen as a “referendum” on the Biden Administration. These elections will be a tough test for both Trump and the mainstream Republicans. If the Trump-supported candidates lose the election, it will mean that Trump loses. Therefore, the midterm elections will also affect the course of the Presidential elections in 2024. A similar situation applies to Democrats and Biden. Biden plans to run for President in 2024, but he will make his final decision after the midterm elections. In fact, Biden's decision depends more on whether Trump is a candidate or not. If Trump is the nominee, the favorite candidate for the Democrats seems to be Biden again.