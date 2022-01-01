Ukraine looms large over US midterm elections...
The U.S. midterm elections, which will be held on Nov. 8, are also closely linked to American foreign policy. Washington is both the world's biggest economy and the largest armed force with 800 military bases spread over various continents. The U.S. sees itself as the hegemon of the so-called rules-based international order. It thinks it has the right to bend the rules, labeling it "American exceptionalism". The U.S., the world's most militarily intervening imperialist power, also has the means to impose economic sanctions on a country it has set its sights on.
The American blockade of Cuba, an island country with a population of around 11 million, has been going on for 60 years. Of course, it cannot be said that Cuba is a threat to the 330 million U.S. That's why the "Cuban blockade" is symbolic. Since 1959, the Cuban people have been punished for committing a 'great crime' by overthrowing the pro-American dictatorship regime. It is significant that the blockade continues even though the “Cold War” era is over and the “Soviet Union” has been withdrawn from the scene.
During his 2016 visit to Cuba, then-U.S. President Barack Obama said, "It's time to bury the last remnant of the Cold War in Latin America." However, the next US President Donald Trump canceled the normalization process that Obama started. Joe Biden, who was Vice President during the Obama era, continues many of Trump's policies after he was elected President. Biden can't afford to restart the Cuban initiative that Trump broke down.
Democrats and Republicans are internally divided over American foreign policy. There are serious differences between the Centrist wings and the extreme wings of both parties, with the exception of China. It can be said that there is a bipartisan agreement that China is the biggest threat to the U.S. “China” is now included in every subject related to domestic and foreign policy.
The Centrist wings of the two parties seem to agree on the weakening of Russia. The Democrats' Left wing and the Trumpist Republicans are contradicting their own Centrists. The "Progressive Squad", of which almost half of the Democrats in the House of Representatives are members, urgently advocate diplomatic negotiations with Russia to end the Ukraine war. Centrists, on the other hand, want Ukraine to be successful on the field so that it has a strong hand at the table. The approach of the Centrists means prolonging the war as much as possible while weakening Russia on the ground as much as possible. Ukraine's survival on the ground depends on U.S. aid.
Trumpist Republicans, on the other hand, argue that U.S. military and economic aid to Ukraine should be limited. For Trumpists, Ukraine is not related to U.S. national security interests. House of Representatives Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy pointed out that the American national debt has reached 31 Trillion dollars, giving the message that if the Republicans win a majority in the midterm elections, aid to Ukraine may be limited.
McCarthy's statement was met with fierce reaction from both the Biden Administration and the Centrist wings of both parties. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell advocates continuing military and financial aid to Kyiv on the grounds that if Putin is not stopped in Ukraine, he could threaten Poland and other European allies. Of course, this division among Republican Leaders is striking.
Some 30 lawmakers from the "Progressive Democrat Group" in the House of Representatives wrote a letter to the Biden Administration in June calling for diplomacy with Russia. The letter asked for "more diplomacy" from Biden. The fact that the letter was brought up just before the midterm elections revealed the rift among the Democrats.
According to the Centrist Democrats, the approach expressed in the letter only works for Putin. It is very significant that the letter came to the fore in parallel with McCarthy's statement. Many of the lawmakers who signed the letter withdrew their signatures on the grounds that they did not want to appear on the side of McCarthy and the Trumpists. Pramila Jayapal, the head of the Progressive Group, stated that it was written under the conditions at the time of writing and announced that they were withdrawing the letter in question. The “Ukrainian Letter” points to the seriousness of the foreign policy divide among the Democrats. Although the progressives have taken a step back, the waters have not calmed down.
