Upcoming US midterms more heated than ever!

There are equal numbers of Democrats and Republicans in the Senate. If the Democrats lose at least one seat, the majority in the Senate will pass to the Republicans. Thus, Senator McConnell will be able to re-establish himself as Senate Majority Leader. That's why McConnell preferred to direct the funds held by the Republicans in the Senate to the Senate candidates who were more likely to win in critical states rather than spreading them widely. If Republicans gain a majority in both houses of Congress, the Trumpists in the House of Representatives and the Centrists represented by McConnell in the Senate will come to the fore.