Upcoming US midterms more heated than ever!
The U.S. midterm elections to be held on Nov. 8 are not just a race between Democrats and Republicans, they bring to the fore rivalries between the Centrist and extremist wings of both parties. The intra-party rivalry mostly points to a sharp separation among the Republicans. The Republican Party is split into “Trumpists” and “Mainstream Centrists”. Trumpists seem to have set their sights on the House of Representatives, while Centrists seem to focus more on the Senate. Currently, Democrats narrowly control the House of Representatives and the Senate. The midterms can completely redraw the battlefield.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is leading the mainstream wing of the Republicans. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, while known as a Centrist, tries to not alienate Trumpists as Trump maintains his influence over the party base. If Republicans win a majority in the House of Representatives, it is likely that McCarthy will become Speaker of the House. That's why McCarthy needs Trump's support.
There are equal numbers of Democrats and Republicans in the Senate. If the Democrats lose at least one seat, the majority in the Senate will pass to the Republicans. Thus, Senator McConnell will be able to re-establish himself as Senate Majority Leader. That's why McConnell preferred to direct the funds held by the Republicans in the Senate to the Senate candidates who were more likely to win in critical states rather than spreading them widely. If Republicans gain a majority in both houses of Congress, the Trumpists in the House of Representatives and the Centrists represented by McConnell in the Senate will come to the fore.
Among the Democrats, there is a race between the liberal mainstream wing of the party and its more radical wing on the Left. These rivalries between the wings also left their mark on the primaries. The crisis of American politics stems from the weakening of the Centrist wings of the two Parties. “Right-wing populism” and “Leftist populism” seem to have ensnared both parties.
The culture wars, which add another dimension to the deepening polarization of American politics, mostly take place between the extreme wings of the two parties. The wars at the extremes, of course, lead both parties away from their traditional faultlines, but also to change their constituents. In the 2020 elections, Trump received more votes from Black and Latino voters than in previous elections. Likewise, Trump received a considerable amount of votes from White Working Class voters. The Democrats, however, were getting more votes than the "White Workers". While this support gradually dwindled with the advent of Trump, the wealthy people concentrated on the coasts voted more for the Democrats. The Left populist wings of the Democratic Party are extremely uncomfortable with this situation.
In June, the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was thought to provide Democrats with an important argument in the midterm elections. A lot of time has passed, and the abortion debate has faded. Public opinion surveys show that energy prices and inflation come to the fore. Of course, Republicans benefit from this situation.
In the 2020 elections, certain prominent anti-Trump mainstream Republicans supported Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Similar initiatives are also taking place in the midterm elections. Liz Cheney, a prominent Republican in the House of Representatives, was defeated in the primary elections in August against the candidate supported by Trump. Cheney declared her support for Democratic candidate Elissa Slotkin in the Michigan State elections. Cheney also launched a $500,000 ad campaign in Arizona against the Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate. Cheney said that if she lived in Arizona, she would definitely vote for the Democratic candidate.
In the primaries in some states, donors known to be Democrats are said to have backed Trumpist candidates. These donations are said to have been made on the grounds that mainstream Republican voters will refrain from voting for the Trumpist candidates in the November 8 elections.
Another prominent result in the polls was that the vast majority of Democrats and Republicans saw each other as a threat that would destroy America. It seems that the 8 November elections will be much more heated than the previous midterms.
Upcoming US midterms more heated than ever!
The U.S. midterm elections to be held on Nov. 8 are not just a race between Democrats and Republicans, they bring to the fore rivalries between the Centrist and extremist wings of both parties. The intra-party rivalry mostly points to a sharp separation among the Republicans. The Republican Party is split into “Trumpists” and “Mainstream Centrists”. Trumpists seem to have set their sights on the House of Representatives, while Centrists seem to focus more on the Senate. Currently, Democrats narr
Abdullah Muradoğlu
Upcoming US midterms more heated than ever!
Levent Yılmaz
Thoughts on the Turkish Central Bank's latest Inflation Report
Süleyman Seyfi Öğün
What is reason behind Israeli defense minister’s Türkiye visit?
Mehmet Akif Soysal
Turkish history’s golden years
Selçuk Türkyılmaz
Are the West’s cultural roots in Greece?
Levent Yılmaz
‘The first real energy crisis’, looming recession and their impacts on Türkiye