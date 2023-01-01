Carl von Clausewitz said in his famous book “On War” that “war is the realm of uncertainty: three quarters of the factors on which action in war is based are wrapped in a fog of greater or lesser certainty,” he went on to add that war was "the play of chance and probability" and continued by saying, "In no sphere of human activity is such a margin to be left for this intruder, because none is so much in constant contact with him on all sides. "

Clausewitz's "Fog of War" reminded me of the British historical philosopher Arnold Toynbee's reference to a mythological character when describing "History." In Greek myths, "Proteus" is a superhuman character believed to have knowledge of the past, present, and future. To get information from Proteus, it is necessary to capture him first. However, Proteus disappoints people by transforming into a different shape as soon as he is caught. Proteus continues his game by transforming from an old man to a lion, then a snake, a leopard, a scary boar, and even a tree.

Stating that History is “protean” (variable) in his description in question, Toynbee said, “As soon as you catch it in a certain way, it will change its form again, like Proteus. So much so that it is sometimes difficult to even recognize. Transforming is in the nature of history because the nature of history is to go on adding new things.” Indeed, War, like History, is protean, it changes course under the influence of unexpected elements that come into play in the field.

The Ukrainian War follows a course in accordance with the descriptions of both Clausewitz and Toynbee. Almost a year has passed since the war started, which was predicted to be very short and which Russia described as a "special military operation". Moreover, there is an opinion that the war will continue this year as well. If the parties do not come to an agreement, it is obvious that the war will continue. As a matter of fact, the war in Ukraine has been ongoing in some way since 2014.

The Russian troops in Ukraine were commanded by Aerospace Forces Commander Sergey Surovikin. About 10 days ago, Valeriy Gerasimivov, the Chief of the Russian General Staff, was appointed to this post. This change shows that the war has taken on a new aspect. This development is an indirect admission that the large-scale operation in Ukraine is no longer considered a "special military operation".

The eyes of the whole world are on the war in Ukraine. Except for the administration of a few countries, the whole world hopes that this war will end as soon as possible. However, it is getting harder and harder for the warring parties to come together on a common point and end the war. According to the messages from the U.S., strengthening Ukraine's hand on the battlefield is the only condition for establishing a peace table.

At the press conference held after his meeting with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, “fastest way to bring this war to a just and durable end, to get to diplomacy, to get to a negotiation, is to give Ukraine a strong hand on the battlefield. That's exactly what we are doing.” Stating that the U.S. has provided 25 billion dollars worth of weapons and ammunition to the Ukrainian army so far, Blinken said that they would announce new weapons aid packages in the coming days.

Speaking at a meeting held at the U.S. Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Friday, U.S. Chief of Staff Mark Milley argued that removing the Russian army from Ukraine this year is militarily difficult, but not impossible. Milley was saying that the Ukrainian army had shown success in the field and could recapture some areas. Milley also claimed that Russia had lost more than 100,000.

Neutral observers, on the other hand, point out that U.S. support may allow the Ukrainian army to continue the war, but not to win it. Meanwhile, there is a thick layer of fog on the information about the military losses of Russia and Ukraine. Especially in the American media, the layer of fog, which stands out regarding Russia's losses, once again confirms the saying "When the war begins, the first casualty is facts".