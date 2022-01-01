Is US backpedaling after Riyadh won first round amid tensions flare-up?

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine intensified energy problems, leading some Western countries to normalize relations with Saudi Arabia. In addition to U.S. President Joe Biden, the crown prince this year hosted France, the U.K., and Germany’s leaders at the Kingdom. The Kingdom further mended relations with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. These good relations presented Saudi Arabia a vaster autonomous area. It can be said that Saudi Arabia clearly won the first round in the U.S.-Saudi Arabia tensions, which emerged as a result of their insistence that the fuel cut decision was made due to “economic reasons” against the U.S.’s hegemonic imposition or pressure. Saudi resistance against the U.S.’s hegemonic pressure, with their hand conjuncturally stronger, caused the U.S. to step back, even if strategically. In addition to all this, the latest production cut decision further escalated tensions between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia. In the White House statement following the recent production cut, it was said that the nature of the partnership between Washington and Riyadh changed radically before Biden visited Jeddah in July. As the U.S. is working on reviving a nuclear deal with Iran, Riyadh’s regional enemy, Saudi Arabia continues to fight against the Iran-backed groups in Yemen. Besides the fuel war between the two countries, this thus contributes to the differences of opinion and tensions covertly targeting U.S. hegemonic power.