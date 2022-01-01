Türkiye deals major blow to Pentagon’s secret warfare force, 21st Army
In my Oct. 26 column titled, “Pentagon-affiliated magazine claims 'Türkiye’s opposition Is Paving Erdogan’s Path to Victory’,” it was stated that “U.S. President Joe Biden’s project to remove the ruling government in Türkiye by supporting the opposition has become meaningless today.” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s "social media law, aimed fighting disinformation, struck a major blow on U.S. plans targeting Türkiye, as well as on Pentagon’s secret warfare force, the 21st Army. The 21st Army’s most rapid and successful area is the 5th Special Forces Group (SFG) operations, which is uses terrorist organizations and organized crime syndicates as an effective weapon through social media. In brief, all operations carried out to defeat or discourage through psychological war, black propaganda, espionage, sabotage, counter-espionage, and media outlets a mass or state that cannot be defeated through military intervention are called 5th SFG operations. Türkiye’s present disinformation law being evaluated in social media and certain media elements as a “censorship law” within the scope of 5th SFG operations, is inversely proportional with our country’s security.
Losing no time to implement the disinformation law ahead of the 2023 elections will help prevent the manipulation of voters, as well as street riots and demonstrations using social media, terrorist organizations, and unconventional warfare forces. It is said that Pentagon’s secret warfare force, the 21st Army, is a hybrid warpower that is comprised of plainclothes commissioned officers, whose real identities kept hidden, and individuals from every nation, every profession, and every social group. It should not be forgotten that the number of personnel in the secret army is 5 million.
THE NATIONAL INTEREST MAGAZINE USED LANGUAGE SIMILAR TO NATION ALLIANCE AGAINST TÜRKIYE’S ANTI-DISINFORMATION FIGHT
In the National Interest article by Sinan Ciddi, not only states concern about President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s vote potential, but also made untrue allegations about both the president and Communication Minister Fahrettin Altun. At a time when we are trying to prevent false and manipulative perception journalism, which polarizes the community and escalates tensions, the scandal article insulting Minister Altun used a language similar to the opposition against the disinformation law passed by Parliament. The Pentagon-based military analysis magazine, The National Interest, which supports the “Nation Alliance” in Türkiye, claimed that President Erdogan will easily win the 2023 presidential elections because of the opposition table of six’s game of thrones. The National Interest harshly criticized the opposition table for being passive against main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu’s presidential candidacy. Ciddi said, “The coalition of six political parties under the Nation Alliance are paving President Erdogan’s path to victory.”
IS CIDDI, WHO WROTE REPORT FOR PENTAGON, WHICH SEEKS TO DESIGN TÜRKİYE'SOPPOSITION ALLIANCE OF SIX PARTIES, A US DEEP STATE SPY? WHICH TERRORIST ORGANIZATIONS IS HE AFFILIATED WITH?
There is an interesting article on U.S. state official media outlet VOA about U.S. suspicions of fair election in Türkiye. Georgetown University Institute of Turkish Studies chair is the person who made these statements in the interview. Similar to the American senators funded by the Fetullahist Terrorist Organization (FETO), the researcher chair at Georgetown University reaches the same point and says: “Türkiye’s purchase of S-400 missiles deeply poisoned Turkish-American relations in the last year. Pentagon may be preparing to retort. Who is the Georgetown University chairperson used by the American state media outlet, and made to say, “F-35s should not be given to Turks”? He is a Turk and his name is Sinan Ciddi. Who is Ciddi? There is an organization called Ceftus, founded by a PKK member. It advocates terrorism, and receives instructions from PKK headquarters in Qandil. Ceftus advisory board includes former U.K. Deputy Foreign Minister and Defense Minister Sir David Logan, who also served as U.K. Ambassador to Ankara, FETO member Emre Uslu, and some well-known Turkish writers. FETO patron CIA directors Graham Fuller and Henry Barkey, who camped at Heybeliada on the night of the July 15 coup attempt, are also on the advisory board. Neocon hitman Michael Rubin, who constantly wanted a coup conducted in Türkiye, is also in Ceftus. Sinan Ciddi, who demands "Türkiye be denied F-35s,” chair at Georgetown University, the center of “RUMI Forum” and the “Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue Project” with the FETO leader as honorary president, is also on Ceftus’ advisory board.
This helps us understand against whom President Erdogan and Türkiye is fighting, which hitmen are being used and how by those seeking to take control over Ankara, and who is bringing them together. As long as we know who the hitmen and dirty alliances are, and see the games being plotted, we can support our national parties in the 2023 elections.
I wish the 99th anniversary of our Republic, on which President Erdogan declared the “Türkiye Century” perspective as the new “Red Apple,” brings blessings to our state and nation.
