There is an interesting article on U.S. state official media outlet VOA about U.S. suspicions of fair election in Türkiye. Georgetown University Institute of Turkish Studies chair is the person who made these statements in the interview. Similar to the American senators funded by the Fetullahist Terrorist Organization (FETO), the researcher chair at Georgetown University reaches the same point and says: “Türkiye’s purchase of S-400 missiles deeply poisoned Turkish-American relations in the last year. Pentagon may be preparing to retort. Who is the Georgetown University chairperson used by the American state media outlet, and made to say, “F-35s should not be given to Turks”? He is a Turk and his name is Sinan Ciddi. Who is Ciddi? There is an organization called Ceftus, founded by a PKK member. It advocates terrorism, and receives instructions from PKK headquarters in Qandil. Ceftus advisory board includes former U.K. Deputy Foreign Minister and Defense Minister Sir David Logan, who also served as U.K. Ambassador to Ankara, FETO member Emre Uslu, and some well-known Turkish writers. FETO patron CIA directors Graham Fuller and Henry Barkey, who camped at Heybeliada on the night of the July 15 coup attempt, are also on the advisory board. Neocon hitman Michael Rubin, who constantly wanted a coup conducted in Türkiye, is also in Ceftus. Sinan Ciddi, who demands "Türkiye be denied F-35s,” chair at Georgetown University, the center of “RUMI Forum” and the “Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue Project” with the FETO leader as honorary president, is also on Ceftus’ advisory board.