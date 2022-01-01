Can Türkiye become a nautral gas hub?

Within the scope of Türkiye's Southern Gas Corridor, by transporting Azerbaijani natural gas via the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), while using this natural gas for domestic consumption, and by transporting the natural gas from there to Europe with the Trans Adriatic Natural Gas Pipeline (TAP), it provides both diversity in energy resources and It has shown that Europe will carry out natural gas supplies from the east to the west through Türkiye in terms of gas supply security.