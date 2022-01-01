Can Türkiye become a nautral gas hub?
Türkiye boasts significant advantages that can help it become a natural gas hub due to the projects it has implemented in the field of energy in recent years and its strategic geographical location straddling countries with energy resources and those that consume them.
With Russia's cutting off natural gas supplies to European countries, Türkiye was thrust into the spotlight amid the search of a country where natural gas will be collected, stored, and transferred to ensure the security of natural gas supply.
IMPLEMENTED PROJECTS FOR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY SECURITY
An important project implemented by Türkiye is the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline.
Within the scope of Türkiye's Southern Gas Corridor, by transporting Azerbaijani natural gas via the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), while using this natural gas for domestic consumption, and by transporting the natural gas from there to Europe with the Trans Adriatic Natural Gas Pipeline (TAP), it provides both diversity in energy resources and It has shown that Europe will carry out natural gas supplies from the east to the west through Türkiye in terms of gas supply security.
With this project, the risks of numerous countries depending on a single country for natural gas supply security are also reduced.
Another project is the TurkStream natural gas pipeline. Natural gas coming from Russia over the Black Sea is transported to Türkiye and then to European countries via Türkiye. Each of the TurkStream natural gas pipelines, one of which carries natural gas to Türkiye and the other to European countries, has a capacity of approximately 16 billion cubic meters.
POTENTIAL NATURAL GAS RESOURCES
Due to its geographical location, Türkiye is seen as an important central country in bringing together the countries that have natural gas resources with those that consume them. There are important potential natural gas resources right next to Türkiye.
Perhaps the most important of the regions where natural gas exploration activities are intensified and will change the natural gas equation in the future is the Eastern Mediterranean, where Türkiye is located and where it searches for natural gas in its exclusive economic zones.
The Eastern Mediterranean will play an important role in the natural gas supply security of European countries. Although the amount discovered is not enough to meet the consumption of European countries, the estimated figures are seen as one of the important sources that will reduce the dependence of European countries on Russia in the future.
It is a fact that Türkiye is the most suitable route for the transportation of natural gas resources in the Eastern Mediterranean to European countries. The transportation of natural gas from this region to European countries, in which Türkiye is located and via Türkiye, will change the energy equation and bring Türkiye to become a natural gas hub.
It is clear that Türkiye will become an important natural gas hub by increasing the natural gas and natural gas storage capacity that will come from the TurkStream natural gas pipeline, possible natural gas from Turkmenistan, Iraq, and Iran, as well as natural gas from the U.S., Qatar, Algeria, Nigeria and other countries as LNG.
TÜRKİYE SHOULD NOT ONLY BE A TRANSIT COUNTRY
Türkiye should make good use of its strategic position between East and West, which its geographical position provides for itself. Türkiye has an important opportunity in these days when natural gas has become so important and the whole of Europe is deciding how to ensure gas supply security.
Therefore, Türkiye should not only be a transit country where pipelines pass through. Türkiye should not be at a crossroads where countries that have energy resources and countries that consume this resource meet.
Türkiye should be the central country in natural gas.
Türkiye should be a hub where natural gas is collected and transferred and where the price of this natural gas is determined.
Can Türkiye become a nautral gas hub?
Türkiye boasts significant advantages that can help it become a natural gas hub due to the projects it has implemented in the field of energy in recent years and its strategic geographical location straddling countries with energy resources and those that consume them.With Russia's cutting off natural gas supplies to European countries, Türkiye was thrust into the spotlight amid the search of a country where natural gas will be collected, stored, and transferred to ensure the security of natural
Erdal Tanas Karagöl
Can Türkiye become a nautral gas hub?
Süleyman Seyfi Öğün
New World 2.0: Where the future will take the US next
Yusuf Kaplan
Türkiye has what it takes to become a global axis that shapes the world's future
Levent Yılmaz
What Türkiye must do regarding national, economic security
Nedret Ersanel
Will Türkiye become the world's energy hub?
Abdullah Muradoğlu
Ukraine conflict: a hidden economic war is being waged in the background