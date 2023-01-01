Davos Summit's waning popularity: problems and solutions

The Davos summit has been held in Davos, Switzerland, every year since the 1970s. At this summit, world leaders, executives of international companies, academics, and representatives of non-governmental organizations come together to discuss the issues on the world's agenda.

This year, the Davos summit will take place on January 16-20, 2023. At the summit that will start today, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War, the Covid-19 pandemic, technological changes, the energy crisis, inflation, the food crisis, climate change, migration, and many international crises will be the prominent topics of discussion.

However, as many developed countries of the world struggle with tight labor markets, it is expected that the issues of requalifying the workforce, creating appropriately paid jobs, and eliminating gender inequality issues will be discussed.





WHY IS THE DAVOS SUMMIT OFTEN CRITICIZED?





Since the Davos summit is not an official summit, it is not possible to take a decision at these summits. Therefore, the aim of this summit is to bring together prominent actors from a global perspective and to discuss solutions to issues such as global economic, political, climate and migration.

However, the fact that countries, organizations and actors that cause many global problems come to the fore in solving the problem also receives criticism from many circles, especially from developing and poor countries.

For this reason, it is argued that the Davos summit is an elitist one and since many actors that cause the current global crisis and injustices take part in this summit, these actors cannot find solutions to global problems.





Meanwhile, Davos is generally defined as a summit where elites become a platform to which people are invited and therefore nations most affected by poverty, climate crisis, food crisis, and other problems are not invited. This stands out as an important issue that negatively affects the inclusivity of the summit.

The Davos summit introduces participants not to the priority issues of many poor and developing countries, but to many topics and ideas that many countries may not encounter in their daily lives. This is taken as an indication that the Davos summit has strayed away from reality.

For this reason, the number of country leaders attending the summit is gradually decreasing compared to previous years and the summit is now a long way away from the heyday of its popularity.

For this reason, the main issues that stand out for the acceptance of the summits discussing global issues and the resolution of important issues in the world economy are as follows: