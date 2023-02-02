Independence and state-of-the-art tech in the field of energy

One way of reducing foreign dependency in the field of energy is the discovery of new fossil resources, and another way is to increase the use of renewable energy, especially through technological innovations.

We see that many countries in the world, which are dependent on foreign energy, are making significant investments in renewable energy consisting of wind and solar energy by getting rid of fossil fuels for both ensuring the transition to clean energy in order to reduce the problems caused by climate change and for their energy and economic security.

ARE TECHNOLOGICAL INVESTMENTS THE ONLY REMEDY FOR ENERGY INDEPENDENCE?





Technological innovations will lead to qualified production, sustainable economic growth, and an increase in per capita income, as well as eliminating the energy supply security problem that threatens economic growth. is a factor

We are in a period in which efforts have accelerated in recent years for many countries that are dependent on foreign energy to turn to renewable energy, to accelerate R&D studies in this field, and to increase the share of renewable energy in energy consumption in the medium and long term.





It is no secret that great lessons have been learned from Russia's occupation of Ukraine and the energy crisis experienced by Europe, which is dependent on Russia for natural gas. There is no doubt that there will be significant changes in the coming years in order to reduce the dependence on fossil resources, if not in the short term.





In many European countries, the share of renewable energy, especially solar and wind energy, is increasing. The share of renewable energy consisting of wind and solar energy in the electrical energy used in Germany in the first half of 2022 is around 50 percent.

It is an important reality that all European countries are aware that the most reliable way to ensure energy supply security is to accelerate renewable energy investments and implement new ones after Russia cut off natural gas in the crisis with Russia.





Meanwhile, the most interesting thing is that the production of LNG, which is used by European countries as an alternative to Russia's natural gas and transported to European countries by the U.S., is due to the new technologies used, even though it has many environmental problems.

Therefore, with the resources allocated to renewable energy and the investments realized, both imported fossil resources are reduced and it means independence in energy, therefore in international relations and in the economy.





INNOVATIONS IN ENERGY TO OPEN UP NEW SECTORS





Most importantly, the technologies used for renewable energy production brought about the formation of a new sector in the economy. As the demand for skilled labor in this field is increasing, we can say that a qualified labor force is flowing to many countries investing in these fields.



