Erdal Tanas Karagöl

Is an energy-for-grain scheme being floated around by Russia?

Selçuk Türkyılmaz

Turkey can no longer be oppressed in the name of Western values

Nedret Ersanel

Welcome to a NATO country with ‘open airspace,’ Mr. Lavrov!

Taha Kılınç

How did Tunisia’s Ennahda celebrate its 41st anniversary amid a ‘coup’?

Abdullah Muradoğlu

What 'rule-based' international order is Biden talking about with America's track record?

Süleyman Seyfi Öğün

The truth about the love-hate relationship between Turks and Greeks

Erdal Tanas Karagöl

Nov 05, 2021 Friday

Will the COP26 Summit achieve its goal in combating climate change?

The issue of climate change has become one of the most important problems our world has ever grappled with. The work initiated under the leadership of the UN in the 1990s in the fight against climate change continues with more concrete steps now.To date, 26 Conferences of the Parties on Climate Change (COP) have been held under the leadership of the UN, and an important roadmap has been drafted to set concrete targets and achieve them thanks to these conferences.We can call the coming period as

