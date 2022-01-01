Lowering natural gas prices, reducing consumption, and ensuring supply security
Lowering natural gas prices, reducing consumption, and ensuring supply security
The energy crisis gripping Europe necessitates the implementation of new targets and plans for energy. Reducing the recently increasing natural gas prices, reducing consumption, and ensuring the security of supply, especially natural gas, come to the fore as the main targets.THREE CHALLENGING GOALS: REDUCING THE PRICE OF NATURAL GAS, REDUCING CONSUMPTION AND ENSURING SECURITY OF SUPPLYIt is essential to prevent price hikes due to the negative impact of rising natural gas prices on household budg