The importance of being energy independent in the midst of ongoing crises

ERDAL TANAS KARAGÖL,  Wednesday 10:08, 09 November 2022

Under the current circumstances and during this period, it is important to know how important energy independence is. One of the most important issues raised was the political, economic, and social cost of many European countries that rely heavily on Russian gas.

There are factors that have become a major threat to the economy of many countries around the world, especially European countries: 1- The economic downturn caused by low energy consumption, 2- The political stalemate caused by energy supply problems 3- The costs caused by the rise in prices in all sectors due to the energy crisis.

The issue of reducing dependence on the outside in the field of energy has become the biggest problem after the Russian-Ukrainian war. Therefore, diversifying energy resources or replacing fossil fuels with new resources in the medium and long term will be among the priority goals for countries that depend on energy from abroad. It seems that energy independence will become one of the important concepts of the new era.


Being energy independent


Being able to be independent in the field of energy means being able to be independent in the economy. The process of reducing and ending dependence on energy from abroad will remove obstacles to economic growth and reduce energy imports, leading to an improvement in the current account balance.

Energy independence means keeping a large number of resources in the country annually and investing in priority areas necessary for the country. This is what makes it a necessary prerequisite for independence in the economy.

Energy independence is one of the basic requirements to be a global player in economics, politics, and many other areas.


Despite the economic strength of European countries, it is clear that they face difficulties in taking political decisions against Russia due to their dependence on Russia for energy. Recently, we have begun to hear a different tone and a change of attitude regarding the continuation of economic sanctions against Russia, in order not to endanger the energy supply. The Netherlands is one of these countries.


Energy independence means diversifying countries and resources to ensure the security of energy supplies. Any country that wants to be independent in the field of energy must explore hydrocarbon resources and start production and use of these resources.


In order to use renewable energy in energy resources, investments and technological research will contribute significantly to serving this field, thus reducing dependence on energy from abroad and possibly ending dependence entirely.

Türkiye and energy independence

The exploration efforts for hydrocarbon deposits in Türkiye in recent years and the search for new resources are one of the important steps taken toward energy independence. Türkiye's position as a central country in the field of energy is also an important gain in terms of ensuring the security of energy supplies under appropriate conditions.

However, for Türkiye to be energy independent, it is necessary to focus on renewable resources with high potential and to accelerate research and development studies of the technology required to produce renewable energy.

