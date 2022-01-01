Türkiye's quest to become a key country in energy

"Türkiye is a neighboring country to the Middle East, Asia, and the Caucasus, which has large and rich reserves of oil and natural gas, but it has not been able to transform its distinguished geographical position to benefit from it in the field of energy for years. Although Türkiye is a neighbor of countries that have energy resources, Türkiye has remained in a position where it bears the cost of the region in which it lives rather than benefiting from its geopolitical position.”