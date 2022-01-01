What can we expect from the upcoming G20 Summit in Indonesia?

The most important summit that has come to the fore in recent years in the decisions to be taken for the world economy is undoubtedly the G20 summit. It is called the G20 for the 19 member countries and the European Union, that is, a group of 20 countries in total.The G20 is an initiative created in 1999 at the level of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors of countries that want to find solutions to the problems in the world economy due to the economic crises in Asia in 1997 and in Russi