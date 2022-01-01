news
What can we expect from the upcoming G20 Summit in Indonesia?

ERDAL TANAS KARAGÖL,  Monday 10:41, 14 November 2022

The most important summit that has come to the fore in recent years in the decisions to be taken for the world economy is undoubtedly the G20 summit. It is called the G20 for the 19 member countries and the European Union, that is, a group of 20 countries in total.

The G20 is an initiative created in 1999 at the level of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors of countries that want to find solutions to the problems in the world economy due to the economic crises in Asia in 1997 and in Russia in 1998.

However, after the global economic crisis in 2008, G20 summits are now taking place at the level of world leaders. After the 16 summits so far, the 17th Summit will take place in Bali, Indonesia.

Türkiye, Germany, the United States, Argentina, Australia, United Kingdom, Brazil, China, Indonesia, France, South Africa, South Korea, India, Italy, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and European Commission is included.

As the G20 is the most important initiative in the world economy, its representation is higher than that of other groups and formations, so the decisions taken are important for the world economy and politics. When we look at the continents where the countries that make up the G20 are located; While Türkiye, England, Germany, France, Italy, the Russian Federation and the EU are located in the European continent, in addition, there are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Argentina and Brazil in the Americas.

Meanwhile, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and Australia are located from the Asia-Pacific region, while South Africa and Saudi Arabia from the Middle East region are located in the African continent.

Countries in the G20 represent about 85 percent of the world economy, about 75 percent of world trade, and also about 2/3 of the world's population. Due to this structure, it is clear that the decisions made at this summit, although not binding, are important ones that will shape the course of global economy and politics.

The G20 has a high level of inclusiveness as the countries represented are from different continents and the developed and developing countries in these continents come together in the same formation. Therefore, due to the low representation of international institutions and other existing initiatives, the G20 profile is becoming an important initiative with an increasing profile.

WHAT WILL BE DISCUSSED AT THE G20 SUMMIT IN INDONESIA?

Indonesia is where the 17th edition of the G20 summit will be held. The main theme of the summit, which will take place in Bali, on 15-16 November, will be "Recovery Together- Stronger Recovery."

At the summit of the G20 leaders, Indonesia will focus on three main issues. These topics will be Global Health Architecture, Sustainable Energy Transition and Digital Transformation after Covid-19.

Thus, promoting sustainable and inclusive economic development through the digital economy, ensuring equal access to Covid-19 vaccines and ensuring sustainable energy supply security will be the main topics of discussion. In addition, the highlights will be accelerating various reform efforts in global taxation, stronger cooperation in the fight against corruption, deepening infrastructure financing and building joint capacity among countries to secure common prosperity.

Erdal Tanas Karagöl

Nov 14, 2022 Monday

