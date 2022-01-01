Is Elon Musk taking revenge or conducting a social experiment?

Musk's latest endeavor was Twitter, which he made and grew his wealth on. The story of how the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and the richest businessman in the world would buy Twitter started with trolling posts, but then events got serious. This is where the movie ends. Elon Musk fired all the top executives in Twitter's administration building, which he entered with the sink. Obviously, he had already given signs that he would go to such lengths. Because, in recent months, he has been directing open and harsh criticism of the former Twitter board of directors. So much so that Musk turned all users of the platform against those who manage Twitter. He put an end to this problem immediately after the sale.