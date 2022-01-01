Is Elon Musk taking revenge or conducting a social experiment?
Twitter launched a new version of its subscription service, launching a system called Twitter Blue. It offered an improved subscription model alongside the blue click feature if users paid a monthly fee of $8, but chaos ensued within a short time.
All states of the world, giant corporations, economic circles, and politicians fascinated by social media are analyzing this new situation. But It is we, the "useful users", who witnessed this chaos first-hand, who should analyze what happened.
Elon Musk has been playing with the global public, and especially the cryptocurrency market like a cat toys with a mouse for a while now. Last year, he inflicted huge losses on over 200 million cryptocurrency investors just by tweeting.
Musk's latest endeavor was Twitter, which he made and grew his wealth on. The story of how the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and the richest businessman in the world would buy Twitter started with trolling posts, but then events got serious. This is where the movie ends. Elon Musk fired all the top executives in Twitter's administration building, which he entered with the sink. Obviously, he had already given signs that he would go to such lengths. Because, in recent months, he has been directing open and harsh criticism of the former Twitter board of directors. So much so that Musk turned all users of the platform against those who manage Twitter. He put an end to this problem immediately after the sale.
Elon Musk's biggest promise was to shut down bots and fake accounts on Twitter. He repeatedly stated that all kinds of manipulations were made through these accounts. The Republicans in the United States and the Turkish public know well how right he is on this issue. Especially what happened to Trump in the 2020 election process; It demonstrated the potential of Twitter to be transformed into a hub for all kinds of political sabotage and character assassination.
Elon Musk also made a historic attempt to destroy this "dirty order" and overthrow the digital fascism power of social media platforms. We have seen what kind of an order Elon Musk has put into motion with the statements of the European Union and U.S. officials.
Responding to the message "The bird is free" with the completion of Musk's Twitter acquisition process, EU Commissioner Thierry Breton said, "The bird will fly according to our rules in Europe." From this statement, we understand that; Until Elon Musk bought it, Twitter management was acting in the interests of the European Union. We do not know what those rules were and for which countries they were implemented.
Elon Musk supports Republicans in the U.S. and is known to have a close relationship with Donald Trump. Twitter, which deleted Trump from Twitter during the 2020 elections, closed his account and vowed to never reopen his account, which has now passed into the hands of Elon Musk. The current Biden administration has also started to make the familiar “we are worried” statements. U.S. President Biden and Democratic lawmakers said Musk "could pose a threat to national security".
Making statements on his official account, Musk explains why he started this business as follows: “The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence."
But meanwhile, when Elon Musk went crazy and started selling the blue tick app for money, the digital ecosystem was messed up. Things shifted. When the blue tick account that paid the money got it, the fake accounts that Musk waged war on, this time started a "verified manipulation". By imitating the world's respected brands and important names, they gave a lesson on how to cause chaos with a mere post and how to destroy the reputation of brands.
This is exactly what we need to think about. The sharing weapon of Twitter and other social media platforms has so far targeted states, politicians, elections, and brands with the digital fascism they created.
Maybe Elon Musk is applying such a method to show societies how essential it is to open an account with real identities to ensure a secure social media. He's maybe conducting a social experiment. If so, these costly and damaging sprees can be put to rest. If not, it is a big truth; we experience it with trial and error methods and just as good as science fiction movies that push the limits of imagination.
What did President Erdogan say at the time? “Twitter is always slander, always lies.”
