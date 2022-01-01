NavigationSee Other Columns
Hasan Öztürk

The significance of moving Suleiman Shah’s tomb to Karakozak as Turkey prepares to launch a military op in N Syria

Yasin Aktay

Signs of life in the Muslim world: India, China, East Turkestan

Mehmet Acet

Is Turkey ready to launch an operation in northern Syria?

Erdal Tanas Karagöl

Is an energy-for-grain scheme being floated around by Russia?

Selçuk Türkyılmaz

Turkey can no longer be oppressed in the name of Western values

Nedret Ersanel

Welcome to a NATO country with ‘open airspace,’ Mr. Lavrov!

Hasan Öztürk

Oct 12, 2021 Tuesday

America’s strategic plans for the Middle East have not changed

As the countdown for the G-20 Summit in Rome continues full-swing, many are debating what the future holds for Turkey-U.S. relationsHere, we would do well to particularly remember the strategy America designed for our region over the past 30 years.Due to its irrational Israel policy, ever since the First Gulf War in 1991, it has been gradually implementing its strategy to dismember all the monolithic and strong countries in the Middle East that it perceived as a “threat,” one by one.America is e

