NavigationSee Other Columns
yeniSafak

Hasan Öztürk

Türkiye is making waves abroad as it reassumes its central position

yeniSafak

Abdullah Muradoğlu

So will Nancy Pelosi go to Taiwan after all?

yeniSafak

Süleyman Seyfi Öğün

Giving peace a chance...

yeniSafak

Yusuf Kaplan

Türkiye has once again become a key player after Ukraine-Russia diplomatic breakthrough

yeniSafak

Bülent Orakoğlu

What does the timing of PKK’s manipulative terror attack on civilians in Duhok reveal?

yeniSafak

Abdullah Muradoğlu

Biden ruffles feathers of anti-China hawks with Mid-East comment

/en/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/en/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/en/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/en/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/en/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/en/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/en/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/en/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/en/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/en/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/en/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2021 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.