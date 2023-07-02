Religiophobia in the West

Islam has been largely misunderstood by Christians since its emergence as a religion. Christians not only grappled with their own theological dilemmas, such as the concept of the Holy Trinity, but they also had reservations and conflicts with Judaism and Islam.





For Christians, Judaism was seen as an adversary, with Jews being blamed for the crucifixion of their own prophets. Throughout the Middle Ages, Jews were excluded from Christian society and confined to ghettos. They were allowed to engage in trade during the day but were locked behind walls when night fell. Cities like Genoa and Rome exemplified this discrimination.





During this time, there was a widespread belief among Christians that Jews were responsible for all manner of evils, diseases, and plagues. Although Jews eventually became integrated into Western society during modern times, they endured great persecution in Germany. The atrocities committed against Jews by the Nazis were cleverly attributed solely to Hitler, masking the underlying anti-Semitism that permeated Christian society.





Christian views on Islam have been equally dramatic. Accepting Islam as a divine religion and Prophet Muhammad as a legitimate figure would undermine their own faith, leading them to perceive Islam either as idolatry or as a religion centered around Muhammad.





Throughout the Middle Ages, Spain, France, and England lacked a comprehensive understanding of Islam. Western biases prevented them from acquiring accurate knowledge about other religions. It was anticipated that Muslims would eventually renounce their faith, and although there was a glimmer of hope during the Mongol invasion, the expansion of the Ottoman Empire towards the West dashed these hopes, turning them into nightmares.





Judaism and Christianity, from the perspective of Muslims, are divine religions, and their prophets are revered as their own. Therefore, in addition to being recognized as legitimate religions, both communities have enjoyed legal protection and coexistence in Islamic cities. In contrast, Muslim communities were unable to live in Western cities during the Middle Ages. As a result, while Eastern cities flourished and prospered, Western cities remained confined, monotheistic, and adherent to a single denomination. It was only during the colonial era that Western cities had their first encounters with the "other."





Westerners have another non-doctrinal issue that forms the second layer of exclusion and alienation. In ancient Greece, those within the city-state enjoyed the right to choose and be chosen, engage in trade and art, while those outside were considered half-animal, half-slave. This mentality continues in continental Europe today.





Foreign hostility and religious animosity in the West are the two main veins of alienation, both religious and cultural. This genetic makeup will not change until the end of time. Today, in neither London nor Paris, are outsiders accepted in upscale neighborhoods.





The recent incident of disrespect towards the Quran in Sweden has reignited these discussions.





In the modern era, religion has been otherized in the West. Empirical and observational science has superseded all that is sacred. However, cultures continue to thrive. The fear of Islam ingrained in the Western subconscious has not faded away and, as we can see, it will persist. In recent years, the hostility and prejudice against Erdogan should not be mistaken as solely personal or limited to Türkiye. The resurgence of fears rooted in a thousand years of Western hegemony weakened by the rise of Islam and the Ottoman Empire.



