How the Melilla massacre became a 'stampede' on Western news outlets

LAST COLUMN
İsmail Kılıçarslan

Apr 27, 2021 Tuesday

Losing the narrative of the 1915 Armenian events in Turkey

When U.S. President Joe Biden branded the events in Turkey surrounding the Armenians as a genocide, an older colleague of mine, brother Selim, shared the results of a study with the caption: “These things must be left not to the historians but to the movie makers.” In the research study, the question, “According to your perspective, which country has the biggest influence on France’s liberation from the Nazi regime?” is posed. In 1945, 57 percent of the French responded to this question with: th

