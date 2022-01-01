As Türkiye's interest rate falls to single digits...

There are mainly four discrepancies between the text of the last decision and the text of the previous decision. The first of these; The concern in the previous text as "a sign of a slowdown in growth" has been replaced by the assumption that "the slowdown in growth continues". Meanwhile, “…the limited effects of external demand-based pressures on the manufacturing industry on domestic demand and supply capacity, for now, are being closely monitored,” which was not included in the previous text. sentence entered the text of the final decision.