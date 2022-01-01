The 'ceiling price' of non-existent natural gas and Putin's proposal

However, during this period, serious changes took place in the field in Türkiye. EPİAŞ, an energy exchange, was established in Istanbul in 2015 with the strategy of becoming a "trading center in natural gas". Spot gas in 2018 and futures gas exchange in 2021 were opened. In line with this strategy, whose pillar is EPİAŞ, Türkiye needs to be able to use gas from other suppliers in addition to Russian gas, in order to become a center in natural gas trade, as in North America or Europe, that is, to become a platform where pricing is made. It currently supplies gas from countries such as Türkiye, U.S., Azerbaijan, Qatar, Iran, Algeria, and Nigeria. Gas from Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Israel and Northern Iraq can be added to these suppliers. When the steps taken for the liberalization of the natural gas market in our country accelerate, a gas market in which gas competes with gas may occur, as in other gas trading centers.