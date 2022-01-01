The World Bank's report and the Fed's slowdown signal...
In mid-September, the World Bank published a report titled “Is a Global Recession Imminent?”. The report discussed the possibility of a global recession by referring to the falling growth expectations and rapidly tightening financial conditions along with the falling inflation since the start of the year. In my column today, I first take a brief look at the report and then touch on the Fed and ECB policies.CONTENT OF THE WORLD BANK REPORTIn the report, the development of current economic activit