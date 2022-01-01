The World Bank's report and the Fed's slowdown signal...

Before the inflation was announced, we had seen the Fed's interest rate decision and then followed the press conference of Fed Chairman Powell. The result was that the Fed would slow down the rate of increase but raise the final interest rates to a higher level than previously expected. In addition to this issue, Fed member Waller, who advocated high interest rate hikes, said that he was "more comfortable with small-scale rate hikes", increasing the possibility of a 50 basis point rate hike instead of 75 at the next meeting. This situation and the fact that the latest inflation data were lower than expected caused the Dollar Index to decline and the Dollar to depreciate against other currencies.