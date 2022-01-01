news
Human raven distant parted fruitless Ungol rolls offered.

The World Bank's report and the Fed's slowdown signal...

LEVENT YILMAZ,  Saturday 13:44, 19 November 2022

In mid-September, the World Bank published a report titled “Is a Global Recession Imminent?”. The report discussed the possibility of a global recession by referring to the falling growth expectations and rapidly tightening financial conditions along with the falling inflation since the start of the year. In my column today, I first take a brief look at the report and then touch on the Fed and ECB policies.


CONTENT OF THE WORLD BANK REPORT

In the report, the development of current economic activity and policies is discussed with a systematic analysis in the light of the experience gained from previous recessions. In addition, the possible consequences of the recent macroeconomic outputs of the current economic conditions were evaluated within the scope of a model. According to the report; Although the growth forecasts for 2022-2023 do not indicate a recession, previous experiences indicate that the probability of a recession in the near future is very strong.

Meanwhile, while the global economic growth continues to slow down, it was emphasized that the tightening monetary and fiscal policies implemented as a result of the highest inflation rates in the last 30-40 years in many countries may cause recessions, as in 1975 and 1982. The focus of the report in question and the three different scenarios created are based on the policies of central banks. Let's take a quick look at the latest situation of the two major central banks.

WILL THE FED SLOW DOWN?

The latest U.S. inflation data came in below expectations. Even core inflation slowed down significantly after a long time. Of course, it is not possible to declare a victory against inflation with a single data. However, any indication that inflation is decelerating is critical for the Fed.

Before the inflation was announced, we had seen the Fed's interest rate decision and then followed the press conference of Fed Chairman Powell. The result was that the Fed would slow down the rate of increase but raise the final interest rates to a higher level than previously expected. In addition to this issue, Fed member Waller, who advocated high interest rate hikes, said that he was "more comfortable with small-scale rate hikes", increasing the possibility of a 50 basis point rate hike instead of 75 at the next meeting. This situation and the fact that the latest inflation data were lower than expected caused the Dollar Index to decline and the Dollar to depreciate against other currencies.


The ECB will also slow down

While the expectation that the U.S. Federal Reserve will reduce the rate of interest rate increases, the European Central Bank (ECB) started to receive slowdown signals. There are reports that some ECB members are closer to a 50 basis point rate hike at the next meeting, rather than 75. Of course, it can be thought that the speech of the Governor of the Bank of France, Villeroy, a few days ago, which pointed to a slower stance instead of the Jumbo rate hikes, had a great impact on this.

#ECB
#Fed
#Rate
#World Bank
#Slowdown
#Report
#Recession
default-profile-img
LAST COLUMN
Levent Yılmaz

Nov 19, 2022 Saturday

The World Bank's report and the Fed's slowdown signal...

In mid-September, the World Bank published a report titled “Is a Global Recession Imminent?”. The report discussed the possibility of a global recession by referring to the falling growth expectations and rapidly tightening financial conditions along with the falling inflation since the start of the year. In my column today, I first take a brief look at the report and then touch on the Fed and ECB policies.CONTENT OF THE WORLD BANK REPORTIn the report, the development of current economic activit

NavigationSee Other Columns
yeniSafak

Levent Yılmaz

The World Bank's report and the Fed's slowdown signal...

yeniSafak

Mehmet Akif Soysal

Cryptocurrencies: a tale of global fraud

yeniSafak

Nedret Ersanel

The union of those who 'look the other way'....

yeniSafak

Levent Yılmaz

'What is the world talking about?'

yeniSafak

Selçuk Türkyılmaz

Is the sun setting over Europe, US?

yeniSafak

Nedret Ersanel

The timing of Istanbul blast and the terrorists behind it...