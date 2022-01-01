TOGG and the Türkiye Century

While TOGG excites a large chunk of society, it is also the target of some criticism as always, the most frequently-levied one takes aim at TOGG's domesticity rate. Although I find these criticisms unfounded, let me make a brief reminder as the subject has been a topic of discussion these past few days. TOGG is a smart vehicle with domestic intellectual property rights, design, and engineering. Of course, some parts may have been imported in terms of both price advantage and access to technology. However, this does not justify the criticisms leveled at TOGG. Today, so many parts that go into vehicles manufactured by American, German, or French automobile brands are produced in different countries halfway across the world. In fact, some critical engine parts produced in Türkiye are now included in foreign-brand cars in the luxury segment. In this respect, the fact that some of TOGG’s parts are imported does not mean that the brand was not domestically manufactured.