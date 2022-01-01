Turkish inflation data and the FED's latest interest decision...
The Fed rate decision, which we were eagerly waiting for, came earlier this week. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the press conference moved the markets. And immediately after, TurkStat announced the inflation rate for October. Today we're going to take a closer look at both.WHAT WAS THE FED INTEREST DECISION?Last Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve announced its interest rate decision after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting that lasted for two days. According to the decis