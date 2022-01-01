Turkish inflation data and the FED's latest interest decision...

As I always say, the verbal guidance in Fed Chairman Powell's speeches is at least as important as the text of the decision itself. In this respect, it is necessary to assess both the text of the decision and Powell's verbal directions together. In this meeting, Powell announced a prediction that was not in the text in his speech. According to Powell; At some point, it will be appropriate to slow the pace of rate hikes, but interest rates will be higher than previously expected. In other words, the Fed will reduce the pace of rate hikes, but we will see rate hikes longer than anticipated, and the level at which the Fed will raise rates will be at a higher point than previously anticipated.