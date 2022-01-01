news
Will Kılıçdaroğlu find 'clean money' in the world's dirty money hub?

LEVENT YILMAZ,  Sunday 12:12, 13 November 2022

Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, who so desperately wanted to become the presidential candidate for the Table of Six alliance but so far failed to secure the nomination, has embarked on a trip abroad. After visiting the U.S., where there were 8 lost hours that were unaccounted for, a trip to the U.K., under the theme of “clean money” is on the agenda. So, what is the actual situation in England, where Kılıçdaroğlu went with the claim that he would be able to secure "clean money"?


“UK AS A GLOBAL DIRTY MONEY HUB”

The title of this section is not mine. The title is included in many reports that detail how the U.K. in general and London, in particular, is home to money laundering activities. As media outlets such as The Economist and the Financial Times have repeatedly pointed out, London is dubbed as the world's money laundering hub.


WHAT IS THE AMOUNT OF MONEY LAUNDERED IN THE UK?

One of the most important reasons for defining the UK as a global money laundering hub is the amount of money laundered. According to the UK's National Crime Agency 2020 data, the amount of money laundered in the country is estimated at over $115 billion annually. It was also emphasized that this figure is a rather optimistic estimate. According to The Economist, the real figure stands closer to $125 billion.


U.S. TREASURY ALSO COMPLAINING

According to the documents leaked in 2020 by FinCEN, Financial Crimes Enforcement Network affiliated with the U.S. Treasury Department, regarding the UK's money laundering activities, the UK's financial system functions in a way that helps money laundering.

The documents are mainly based on “Suspicious Activity Transactions” (SARs) information and are based on transactions involving more than 3,200 U.K.-based companies between 1999 and 2017. It is emphasized in the documents that almost all of these companies are shell companies.


WORLD BANK AND UNITED NATIONS ALSO REPORTED

According to the report titled "Puppet Masters", prepared jointly by the World Bank and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in 2011, 70% of the front companies used in the 213 major corruption scandals are U.K.-based.


FINANCIAL TIMES REPORT MORE INTERESTING


Meanwhile, the Financial Times states in a report that U.K.-based companies and banks are also involved. It was even noted that the number of these banks was 86. The same report points out that 81 law firms and, interestingly, 177 educational institutions are in the dirty money business.

According to the same report, it is not known who owns 84,000 houses in the country. It is stated that the houses with a total value of 6.7 billion pounds were purchased by unknown persons with suspicious asset transfers.


IS KILIÇDAROĞLU OBLIVIOUS?

Mr. Kılıçdaroğlu had previously said that he was going to meet with "opponents of neo-liberal policy" and went to the U.S., and contrary to what he said, he met with neo-liberals there. This time, he went to England, the world's "dirty money hub", to find "clean money". I thought it was confusion before, but after the latest development, it seems unlikely that this could all be explained away with simple confusion. After all these actions, there must surely be another reason?

Levent Yılmaz

Nov 13, 2022 Sunday

