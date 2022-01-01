Will Kılıçdaroğlu find 'clean money' in the world's dirty money hub?

Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, who so desperately wanted to become the presidential candidate for the Table of Six alliance but so far failed to secure the nomination, has embarked on a trip abroad. After visiting the U.S., where there were 8 lost hours that were unaccounted for, a trip to the U.K., under the theme of “clean money” is on the agenda. So, what is the actual situation in England, where Kılıçdaroğlu went with the claim that he would be able to secure "c