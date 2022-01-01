Will the dollar and euro soon be equal?

The EU needs to mend ties with Turkey to resolve its energy debacle with Russia!

A new global era has been ushered in with the Russia-Ukraine War that erupted in late February. The global power struggle, which has for a long time been simmering through proxy conflicts, finally gave way to an all-out war this time. Of course, no other development could possibly be direr than the humanitarian tragedy that has unfolded during this conflict. Yet, the ramifications of the war on the global economy and energy policies negatively impact billions of people who are not a party to thi