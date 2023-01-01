Will the Turkish Central Bank start cutting rates again?

|
Levent Yılmaz
Dr. M. Levent Yılmaz graduated from Selcuk University’s department of business administration with honors, and he later went on to earn his master’s and doctorate degrees as well. Starting his career at the Konya Chamber of Commerce, Yılmaz worked as a research assistant at Selçuk University and as a lecturer at Gazi University. In 2017, Oxford University invited him to be a speaker and he gave a speech on “economic security." His articles were published in the British journal The Conservative. Yılmaz still works as a faculty member at the Police Academy Security Sciences Institute and teaches graduate courses in the fields of economic security and economic intelligence.
Last Thursday, we saw the interest rate decision of the Central Bank Monetary Policy Committee (PPK). Since the text of the final decision contains significant differences compared to the previous text, questions began to arise as to whether the MPC would again put interest rate cuts on the agenda. So, will the PPK lower interest rates again?
As I mentioned above, there are significant differences in the final decision text of the MPC. First of all, this text is shorter than the previous text. Meanwhile, MPC considers that the data on economic activity in the recent period are “more positive than expected”. This interpretation can be evaluated in line with the recently declining recession expectations for developed economies.
This time, the phrase “relatively strong course in domestic demand” was included in the PPK text. It seems that the Board evaluates that the dynamics of possible growth in the last quarter of 2022 will mainly come from domestic consumption. Similarly, there is an additional emphasis on domestic consumption in the same paragraph. In addition, the high level of energy prices and the possibility of a recession in the main export markets keep the risks on the current account balance alive. The phrase “domestic consumption demand” is also added to the sentence. In other words, the Board seems disturbed by the pressure of increasing domestic consumption on imports.
In the previous part of my column, I expressed the general changes in the text of the PPK. Now let's get to the critical changes. While the prediction that “the disinflationary process will begin” was stated in the previous text, “…improvements in the level and trend of inflation started to be seen” in the last text. has an expression. As far as we understand, the Committee now expects the decline in inflation to become more evident.
Another critical change in the text is the removal of the statement that the current policy rate of Türkiye's Central Bank is “adequate”. This change was the most important factor determining the title of today's column.
In the coming period, the base effect of inflation will accelerate. However, I have stated in my previous articles in this column that economic management is not content with this alone and has taken additional steps. For example, in addition to the reductions in energy prices, there has been news of price fixing from various sectors, especially the retail sector. If we look at these data from the point of view of the Turkish Central Bank and take into account the verbal and written directions it has made, we can evaluate that a perception has begun to emerge in the PKK that recent developments have opened up space for interest rate cuts. In summary, we can deduce that the perception that the MPC is looking for an opportunity for a new interest rate cut due to the data traffic has started to emerge in the markets.
