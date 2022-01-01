Is Turkey ready to launch an operation in northern Syria?

Why has Erdogan openly challenged Greek PM Mitsotakis?

The messages conveyed by President Tayyip Erdoğan at a ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party group meeting on Wednesday was one for the history books—particularly those about Turkey’s new military operation in Syria and the developments with Greece.Erdogan's messages about Turkey’s military campaign that is expected to be launched against PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, to the west of the Euphrates River, indicate that this operation is now “imminent”: "We are entering a new phase of o