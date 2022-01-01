NavigationSee Other Columns
Mehmet Acet

Is Turkey ready to launch an operation in northern Syria?

yeniSafak

Erdal Tanas Karagöl

Is an energy-for-grain scheme being floated around by Russia?

yeniSafak

Selçuk Türkyılmaz

Turkey can no longer be oppressed in the name of Western values

yeniSafak

Nedret Ersanel

Welcome to a NATO country with ‘open airspace,’ Mr. Lavrov!

yeniSafak

Taha Kılınç

How did Tunisia’s Ennahda celebrate its 41st anniversary amid a ‘coup’?

yeniSafak

Abdullah Muradoğlu

What 'rule-based' international order is Biden talking about with America's track record?

LAST COLUMN
Mehmet Acet

Jun 03, 2022 Friday

Why has Erdogan openly challenged Greek PM Mitsotakis?

The messages conveyed by President Tayyip Erdoğan at a ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party group meeting on Wednesday was one for the history books—particularly those about Turkey’s new military operation in Syria and the developments with Greece.Erdogan's messages about Turkey’s military campaign that is expected to be launched against PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, to the west of the Euphrates River, indicate that this operation is now “imminent”: "We are entering a new phase of o

