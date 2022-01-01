NavigationSee Other Columns
yeniSafak

Mehmet Acet

Türkiye's parliament speaker sets record straight on legality of Erdogan's candidacy

yeniSafak

Nedret Ersanel

Instilling fear through the Ukraine war

yeniSafak

Taha Kılınç

Why a chief rabbi forbade Jews from entering al-Aqsa Mosque

yeniSafak

Süleyman Seyfi Öğün

The Russia-Ukraine war and the brain death of the EU

yeniSafak

Abdullah Muradoğlu

The US-China rivalry in South Pacific just got more heated

yeniSafak

Selçuk Türkyılmaz

The never-ending struggle: How to best understand Türkiye

LAST COLUMN
Mehmet Acet

Jun 11, 2022 Saturday

Is Türkiye ready to launch an operation in northern Syria?

On Thursday, after attending the EFES-2022 exercises held in Izmir, I had the pleasure of meeting with National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar together with a group of media colleagues.Numerous hot-button topics are on the agenda: Mounting tensions with Greece over to the West, preparations for an operation in Tal Rifat and Manbij to the South, negotiations underway in the North to release grains from Russia and Ukraine...At such a critical juncture, Akar's answers to our questions, which delved

/en/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/en/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/en/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Turkey
Corporate
Contact
/en/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/en/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/en/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/en/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/en/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/en/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/en/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/en/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2021 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.