Farewell Biden!
U.S. President Joe Biden is known differently in Türkiye compared to other U.S. presidents. If you ask why, during the U.S. presidential elections – who knows for what reason – he was concerned about directing Türkiye’s domestic policy. He is the one who said, “We will change [President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan not by coup but by election.” As a matter of fact, Biden even prepared his own prescription: “We need to support the opposition to remove Erdogan [from power].”
There are about 200 countries in the world, many countries in poverty, and many countries out of control, but his concern was a Türkiye ruled by Erdogan, who repelled the coup.
In fact, his statement is so meaningful: “We will change Erdogan not by coup but by election.” It is almost like he is saying we conducted the coup and failed, but from now on, we will realize what we failed to achieve through the coup by supporting the opposition this time.
Biden’s tragicomical speech on Wednesday necessitated this column today. Out of respect for his age, I will not mention is blunders. However, when I saw Wednesday night the efforts he made to change his inevitable fate ahead of the November U.S. interim elections, I finally became convinced that the end for Biden has come.
The subject of Wednesday evening was the sale of U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) – again – to prevent fuel oil prices from rising. As known, OPEC+ was not in favor of increasing crude production. Thus, in order to balance the outcomes of this, Biden resorted many times to selling SPR.
The reason behind the oil price increase in the U.S. is the lack of any new investments in the oil refining industry as per the green strategy presented during Biden’s term. In other words, the problem has nothing to do with crude oil!
While the U.S. is currently struggling with rising gas prices as a result of Biden’s untimely, unprepared, and futile promises during the election (electric automobiles, green, environmental pollution), it may also start experiencing problems supplying fuel oil at any moment now.
Biden, who associates the price increase with the Russia-Ukraine war, sadly chooses to deceive his people!
As known, oil prices per barrel increased during the Russia-Ukraine war period. However, as of this month, oil prices are about 8 percent lower than when the war first started.
The U.S., which has reserve money, and whose monetary currency, the dollar, does not depreciate, it is void of the price increase presented by the increasing exchange rate – unlike developing countries, and all other countries that don’t have the reserve money option. Hence, the fuel price increases we experience at the pump due to the exchange rate does not happen in the U.S.
Yet, according to Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin is responsible for the rising oil prices! Not his own threats or the investments he would not allow to be made on the fuel oil sector!
Getting back to the real issue, Biden is going down. According to the first election areas, a significant portion of the Republican candidates supported by former U.S. President Donald Trump won the elections. Seeing this, Biden is seeking a scapegoat to blame his failures. Though, he failed this, too, despite trying to create an illusion by selling U.S. SPR. In fact, following the speech, the U.S. public was discussing that sacrificing for the elections the SPRs that are reserved to be used for the U.S. in the event of a war or a disaster could lead to a disaster.
As for the part that concerns Türkiye: “He himself is an old man, how can he help the opposition!” The rope of Biden-U.S., which the opposition is trying to hold tightly to win the election, will begin to break as Biden’s hand weakens. The 6+1 table that took to the stage to do politics by relying on another man, will be disappointed.
Meanwhile, Erdogan is heading to the elections by initiating new services with the strength and love he gets from his people. The U.S. and Europe, on the other hand, are going to make their way to the Presidential Complex to seek dialogue with Erdogan. This is how the Türkiye Century will start.
