Farewell Biden!

Getting back to the real issue, Biden is going down. According to the first election areas, a significant portion of the Republican candidates supported by former U.S. President Donald Trump won the elections. Seeing this, Biden is seeking a scapegoat to blame his failures. Though, he failed this, too, despite trying to create an illusion by selling U.S. SPR. In fact, following the speech, the U.S. public was discussing that sacrificing for the elections the SPRs that are reserved to be used for the U.S. in the event of a war or a disaster could lead to a disaster.