How did the US lose its global hegemony? How has Erdogan been proven right?

UK central bank: Apocalyptic inflation rise beyond our control

Numerous British publications—like the Independent—reported Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey’s statements where he blamed the war in Ukraine for the highest inflation in the U.K. in the last three decades during a speech to the House of Commons Treasury Committee. He also warned that the “apocalyptic” rise in food prices caused by Russia’s invasion will be disastrous for the world’s poor. While Bailey claimed that 80 percent of the rise in inflation was due to international “shocks” that a