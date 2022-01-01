NavigationSee Other Columns
Mehmet Akif Soysal

How did the US lose its global hegemony? How has Erdogan been proven right?

Levent Yılmaz

Türkiye’s energy minister shares crucial information about natural gas outlook

Selçuk Türkyılmaz

Who will be the West's designated enemy in its upcoming 'nuclear' war?

Erdal Tanas Karagöl

How will the upcoming G7 summit handle the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war?

Mehmet Acet

Türkiye's parliament speaker sets record straight on legality of Erdogan's candidacy

Nedret Ersanel

Instilling fear through the Ukraine war

Mehmet Akif Soysal

May 20, 2022 Friday

UK central bank: Apocalyptic inflation rise beyond our control

Numerous British publications—like the Independent—reported Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey’s statements where he blamed the war in Ukraine for the highest inflation in the U.K. in the last three decades during a speech to the House of Commons Treasury Committee. He also warned that the “apocalyptic” rise in food prices caused by Russia’s invasion will be disastrous for the world’s poor. While Bailey claimed that 80 percent of the rise in inflation was due to international “shocks” that a

