Turkish history’s golden years

There is a reality that those trying to get Türkiye into trouble from outside fail to see – or fail to understand even though they might see it. This reality is that Türkiye’s potential and power are much greater than what is recorded. If our fate depended on the recorded calculations, we would not have been able to achieve success in our fight against tutelage, finalize our fight against terrorism with victory, defeat the putschists, or deal with international shell games.