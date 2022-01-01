Grain exports operation, President Erdogan’s message to Biden, Germany’s changed stance
Ankara rising above global diplomacy and saving the Grain Export Deal for the second time, stopping “famine” from being added to the list of the current crises, seems to have drawn international attention, as well as jealousy.
It’s normal.
Following the group meeting in which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Russia is back in the deal, and when journalists asked how it happened, he responded, “Let me tell [U.S. President Joe] Biden first, and then I’ll tell you as well.” This answer was a message addressing both the East-West rivalry centered around the Ukraine war and Washington’s fallout in Türkiye-U.S. relations, saying, “I am doing what you couldn’t.”
As Nov. 8 nears, we are observing strong projections in certain Western capitals/communities regarding what the American ballot may reveal, and adjustments in the political practice.
It is difficult to identify from now how functional or effective these moves are, but for example, President Erdogan, who attended an interview on the evening he announced from Ankara the good news that the grain deal was saved, made a special note on Berlin – though it did not draw much attention at first – regarding the meetings held to overcome the crisis. “Even [German Chancellor] Olaf [Scholz] has taken a much different today compared to a month ago. Just as these meetings gained him experience, he also sees that pressures will not make [Russian President Vladimir] Putin step back. So, he says if that’s the case, ‘we should reach accord in the perfect sense in order to achieve a result.’”
What is the difference between the German chancellor’s stance a month ago and today?
***
Don’t expect our “national media” to pinpoint this from among the president’s statements. It has been long since they lost that skill. This is perhaps the reason why Anadolu Agency’s English website made special room for this part of his speech, thinking, “our media failed to understand it, we’ll publish it so at least the world can see.” It underscored the above statement the president made about Germany. (“German chancellor changed his stance, wants "common ground" with Russia, says Turkish President,” 03/11, AA.)
These are not simple developments. The country in question is the EU’s core. However, it seems the core has now become too hot to handle. Berlin’s displeasure regarding the Ukraine war and what it has caused can be gelt, but whether it will escape the American trap, or in fact have the courage to do this, to object remains uncertain.
We may perhaps be able to take it a little further.
The meeting with Scholz was one of the limited diplomatic meetings Türkiye held in efforts to overcome the grain deal. This points once more to Germany’s key significance in the crisis. Despite all official statements, can we associate this country to, “Can it fall out any further from the U.S.-controlled Ukraine war?” Because the probability is as crucial as the first domino piece, which can cause a collapse in the U.S./U.K. plan.
As meetings were being held, Scholz was preparing for the China visit, and he met yesterday with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He took along with him numerous business/industry people and proposals. There is no doubt that this step and the timing is saying something to Washington. The U.S. and NATO’s opinion of China is obvious. In fact, the Pentagon’s security report, which includes China on the list of targets/threats, was only recently published.
Could this visit be proof of the “changed stance” Erdogan mentions?
Scholz wrote an article before going to China. The article was published in the U.S.-based media outlet Politico, and the German Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.
In brief, it says, “New power centers are emerging in a multipolar world, and we aim to establish partnerships with all of them and expand these partnerships.”
This is blaspheming the U.S., and we have thus concretized the “difference” to which President Erdogan is referring. Both China and Russia are included in Scholz’s multipolar world – and it mostly includes Türkiye!
***
But what about the America in Germany?
Germany has been described until now as a country that the U.S./NATO influenced as much as it did Türkiye. So, does this difference in Germany now not pose a “threat”?
It does. The pro-Americans within Berlin politics/government are easy to identify anyway. A separate bracket is necessary: We can see here as well the fact that the Greens are the most spinless figure in European politics.
As a matter of fact, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock – who is from the Greens Party – strongly objected to the China visit, and continues to oppose it.
“Germany should take lessons from the problems caused by the economic dependency relationship with Russia after the Ukraine war, and refrain from repeating the same mistakes in its relations with China.”
We know it, and she says it too: According to them, there is no Russia or China for Germany. There is America. This sort of European mindset is special. They are incapable of establishing a cause-effect relationship in crises, and sadly, they trained the pro-EU groups in our country in the same way. That is the reason behind their conditional reflexes.
What will Berlin do in this case? The Greens are an important part of the coalition and the government depends on them.
The Nov. 8 elections were in the bag. Let’s take it out. The EU and German lobbies’ favorite topic these days is whether Scholz, who, in reality, was trained by former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, will conduct an internal operation?
It is obvious that Scholz is unhappy with the shackles in his government, and one of the likely “emergency exits” is the idea to purge the Greens, and establish a new ruling government with another party, namely the CDU. This is called the “Big Coalition,” and as is known, the German industry and business world is hoping for this to happen.
Surely such lobbies always exist in politics, and America’s plots will never end. Yet, something is still going on in Berlin, that’s for sure!
