Grain exports operation, President Erdogan’s message to Biden, Germany’s changed stance

It is difficult to identify from now how functional or effective these moves are, but for example, President Erdogan, who attended an interview on the evening he announced from Ankara the good news that the grain deal was saved, made a special note on Berlin – though it did not draw much attention at first – regarding the meetings held to overcome the crisis. “Even [German Chancellor] Olaf [Scholz] has taken a much different today compared to a month ago. Just as these meetings gained him experience, he also sees that pressures will not make [Russian President Vladimir] Putin step back. So, he says if that’s the case, ‘we should reach accord in the perfect sense in order to achieve a result.’”