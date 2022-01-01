How US elections impact other races globally...
At the time of writing this column, the U.S. midterm election results were not finalized yet, but the dominant opinion was that the result would cause weakness in the current government in the White House.
Many countries are following the U.S. election results. Türkiye is one of them. Though it does not follow the elections as closely and as curiously as they follow our elections, it is still following.
The White House stated Monday that U.S. support for Ukraine will be “unflinching and unwavering” even if Congress is taken over Tuesday by Republicans.
This message does not signify much to the Americans going to the ballots. The message is not for them anyway. It is for the Anglosphere. Washington is suggesting to European capitals that it “knows what they are thinking,” but “they shouldn’t even think about it.”
As seen in German chancellor’s call to U.S. President Joe Biden to give him a sort of account after the visit to China, even Europe’s most powerful countries fail to find the strength to openly confront the U.S.
Yet such visits/trials, which are clearly acts of opposition to the U.S., explain what they are thinking, their complaints. (The significance of the chancellor’s Beijing visit was discussed in my previous column.)
If Republicans take over Congress, as expected, could there be a change in U.S. foreign policy?
Have no doubt at all.
However, the change will be seen not in U.S. foreign policy but in its power to implement and in its momentum. In addition, there will be differences in the balance tares the involved states place on the scales.
In brief, there will be a weakness – to some extent – in U.S. administration, and foreign policy can sense the smell of blood quicker than sharks.
While President Biden’s statement last week, “they might remove me,” which was assumed to be in reference to Republicans, as it was said during the campaign period, recalls the “Capitol raid” in voters’ memories, it applies to his own party as well!
There have been countries that invested in the post-election period, as well as those that chose to wait. Most European countries are like that. There have also been countries that took steps to ensure the Biden administration looks worse towards the elections.
This is how the oil decision taken by Saudi Arabia and certain Gulf countries in OPEC+ was interpreted in the U.S. They are right that this decision did not create a good effect on the economy, which is the primary determinant of the U.S. elections. In fact, it was even written that “There is not a single country among the OPEC+ countries with which U.S. relations are good/like in the past.” We can add to this timing of the official BRICS membership application by Algeria, a critical country in the energy equations.
The Tehran matter is followed differently as well in the U.S. The “unusually” long protest demonstrations in Iran are a part of this. The U.S. sees Tehran as one of the capital cities of the dangerous political momentum driving Gulf countries towards Shanghai. Interesting, right? As you will recall, the membership process was completed in the last Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit Türkiye attended.
The important point here is the kinesis in the colors of the strategic panorama developed by the changing world. For example, Scholz went to Beijing, and now Chinese leader Xi Jinping will be visiting Riyadh! This is very important.
In other words, there is a chain, a flow, and harmony along with the fluctuation in power.
If you like, you can add these to the new developments about Türkiye becoming an energy center!
There are more examples. It seems that both sides of the Ukraine war, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky had their eyes on these elections. The U.K., the strongest advocate of the same war, must have a close eye on the ballot boxes as well.
We will separately discuss “The U.S. elections’ effect on Türkiye's elections,” but we can make an introduction today.
Would Ankara want the Biden administration to win or lose the elections? Surely it has something in mind, but you can be certain we will not hear a clear response or even an implication regarding this.
The president will not change in these midterm elections. We will continue to live with Biden for some time more. However, the Biden administration must have a desire regarding Türkiye's elections. There are certain statements that have been made over time, and these give the impression that Washington does not – in the politest way possible – like the ruling government in Türkiye, and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. We can easily recall Biden’s statement during his election campaign before coming to office, which was along the lines of, “we will support the opposition,” and summarize the topic. But there is also the process that took place.
The world is experiencing destruction in which it is struggling with energy/economy/food crises, the outcomes of the Ukraine war and, as a result, tens of thousands of people are dying in the heart of Europe. I’m not even mentioning the nuclear threats, et cetera. In fact, this dynamic is just the first scene of the global fight for sovereignty.
The EU, NATO, Russia, the U.S., and the U.K.'s roles are clear. Türkiye, on the other hand, is in the lead role! Nobody is denying this anyway. Not even the U.S. They state this when asked, whether unwillingly or half-heartedly.
What about the U.S. president? Biden? Why does he insist on ignoring Türkiye? So, what message is Biden then giving to the world and us?
When journalists asked President Erdogan how the grain exports deal was saved, he answered: “I will explain it to Biden first, and then I’ll tell you.” What does this mean?
Surely, nobody can say that the U.S. wants – or even “supports” – Recep Tayyip Erdogan to win the new and “final” victory in Türkiye's elections. Thankfully nobody is expecting this either, but we will wait and see whether there will be a disagreement about the U.S. “keeping its nose out.”
This is where it might just blow up.
