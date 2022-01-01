How US elections impact other races globally...

The president will not change in these midterm elections. We will continue to live with Biden for some time more. However, the Biden administration must have a desire regarding Türkiye's elections. There are certain statements that have been made over time, and these give the impression that Washington does not – in the politest way possible – like the ruling government in Türkiye, and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. We can easily recall Biden’s statement during his election campaign before coming to office, which was along the lines of, “we will support the opposition,” and summarize the topic. But there is also the process that took place.